Glamour and style: this home has it all

Separating the living room from the dining room is one way of creating the illusion of more space. Pictured here, we can see that a partition with grills has been used to separate the living room from the dining room. Although you can see one room from the other, each individual space is clearly defined and has its boundaries. The partition also creates some extra storage space by incorporating shelves in its design.

We hope you have enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a home that leaves you begging for more.