Glamour and style: this home has it all

The house we are about to look at is composed of many different styles and designs. This makes it interesting because you have a classic style kitchen, a retro style bedroom, and a rustic living room all in one house. The house is designed by Hisari Design Studio, interior architects based in Antalya, Turkey. Join us on this tour of a beautiful home to explore all the many different kinds of styles that can be integrated into one house. We hope you will be inspired by these awesome creations.
The 60's retro style is making a huge comeback, and one way of expressing this style is through polka dots. Pictured here, we see a polka dot carpet flooring in different shades of purple. The color purple is repeated in various ways throughout the room, adding a splash of vibrant color to the bedroom. We love how the bed has been illuminated with lights beneath the edges of the bed.
Some styles never grow old, like this classic style kitchen pictured here. Hence, the safest bet at times is to go with a classic style instead of the newest style because new styles always change just like fashion, but that classic black dress will never go out of style. This classic style kitchen has an old wash basin and a vintage faucet which blends in well with the rest of the kitchen.
There's something utterly romantic about a four-poster bed, especially when it is dressed in lacy, sheer drapes. The subtle, neutral colors used in the room creates a relaxing atmosphere. Certain patterns like the organic motifs on the headboard are repeated in the room, giving the bedroom a wholesome feeling.
Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The bathroom is actually the perfect place for a hot bath since it is a private space where you can strip down to nothing and enjoy the bubbles. In fact, more people are now opting for a hot bath rather than a traditional bathtub in their bathroom, and it makes perfect sense.
This lovely bathroom with a hot bath is further enhanced with a circular skylight right above the hot bath, so that you can bathe in sunlight too. The earthy brown color scheme of the bathroom is perfect for creating a relaxing atmosphere.
The living room pictured here is mostly in white. This includes the walls, the sofa set, the furniture, and the curtains. One exception is the wall the TV is mounted on. The TV wall is layered with slabs of stone, creating a rustic feel, while the rest of the living room has an elegant air about it with its chandeliers and intricate patterns. The rustic TV wall or accent wall also makes space for shelves, creating space for decorations and storing stuff.
Separating the living room from the dining room is one way of creating the illusion of more space. Pictured here, we can see that a partition with grills has been used to separate the living room from the dining room. Although you can see one room from the other, each individual space is clearly defined and has its boundaries. The partition also creates some extra storage space by incorporating shelves in its design.
We hope you have enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a home that leaves you begging for more.