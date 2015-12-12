​How to decorate your house during Christmas

So after you have decorated the interiors and the doors as well, it’s time to move out to the exteriors. Exterior decoration is as imperative as interiors. A lot can be done in this area as well. Try using your left over Diwali lights to redecorate the your house from the roof to the ceiling and finally the walls. You may as well install a single Christmas tree or an array of few of them for a complete decoration. Many people like to decorate the exteriors based on different themes. These can be a sledge and reindeer or Mother Mary with the baby or even Santa with a group of kids. Use your creativity and bring out the best of your exteriors with colourful lighting and wooden details.

If you have a little courtyard at your home, this ideabook will help you manage it effectively : Make the most of your little courtyard