A home pampered with simplicity

Today we will take a tour of a beautiful villa photographed by NESS Reklam ve Fotografcilik, photographers based in Istanbul, Turkey. The spacious house has a large swimming pool and some beautiful interior designs that should not be missed. We will have a look at the exterior of the house as well as the interior of the house such as the dining room, living room, and bedrooms.
Join us on this tour to be inspired and find interesting ideas for your home. We hope you will enjoy this tour.
Many houses have pools, but usually the pools are more meant for relaxing and floating around rather than swimming. However, with a swimming pool this large and long as pictured here, it would be a pity not to have a really good swim.
As you can see here, the house itself is also really long, and it has lots of outdoor areas both on the ground floor and upstairs as well. The house is surrounded by a metal fencing and lined with palm trees outside, making it feel somewhat like a resort.
This large swimming pool wouldn't be complete without a spacious, comfy lounge like the one pictured here. The sofa sets and tables make for a comfortable lounging area by the pool, and the neutral colors used blend in well with the immediate surroundings. Next, let's have a look inside the house.
As we enter the house, we are greeted by a grand entrance hallway with a dozen pendant lamps hanging from the ceiling above and a floral motif on the floor below. A table right in the middle of the hallway with a beautiful flower arrangement makes the grand entrance even more impressive. On the other side of the entrance hallway is the dining room and the living room. As you can see, the house is very spacious inside and there's still plenty of empty space. Next, let's have a closer look at the dining room.
A closer look at the dining area reveals a few elegant pendant lamps hanging in a row above the dining table. The black table top of the dining table is complimented by white dining chairs, and two beautiful black and white vases on the table. Last but not least, the open plan living design and the layout of the living space in the house also becomes clearer. The layout of the space pictured here is very open without any separation between them, yet the space is so widely spread out that it seems like the dining area and living room are separate but one at the same time.
The guest room has a pink color scheme, two single beds, and a sofa. The various shades of pastel pinks used in the room gives the guest room a welcoming feel, while a soft carpet on the floor adds a soft touch to the room.
The all-white color scheme of the bedroom pictured here gives the room a heavenly glow, while the glass sliding doors which allow plenty of natural light in enhances the glow further resulting in an overall fresh look for the bedroom. As you can see, there are hardly any decoration and the bedroom is composed of mostly neat, straight lines creating a contemporary minimalist style. We hope you have enjoyed this tour as much as we have.