30 pictures of bedrooms for Indian homes

The bedroom is that room of your house, where you abandon your worries, let loose and relax. It is a space that gives you all the privacy and comfort you need and yearn for. Doing up this room based on functionality, your needs and taste, is not difficult at all. The right choice of furniture, colour of paint, the distribution of space and light can give your room a really comfortable feel.
Most people believe that a bedroom cannot look lively and yet be comfy and serve the purpose of sleep. Today, at Homify we list out 30 really cool ideas to give your bathroom a new lease of life! Ready for a journey of inspirations? Let us go!
Yes, your bedroom is that room of your house where you sleep. Therefore, it has to exude a sense of calm and harmony. And, this design does just that! It combines attractive aesthetics with functionality, which gives your bedroom a breath of fresh air. The whites and greys add warmth and go beautifully well with the wooden flooring, and together they create an atmosphere that is sure to promote a good night’s sleep. The vertical lines on the main wall add elegance and royalty to the room’s look.
Pick the right furniture, and that is all you need to do! Yes, your bed can make or break the look of your bedroom. Not only does it promote a good night of sleep, but also adds to the aesthetics of the room. If you want to keep it simple go in for a cot with a mahogany finish. Like it royal and romantic, the four poster canopy bed, is what you need!
Space is a big bother today, but even the smallest of the bedrooms can be given a personal and modernistic touch. If you are willing to experiment trey the open concept trend. It is cool, it is chic, and trust us when we say it gives your room a sophisticated feel. If you are bold enough, integrate your bathroom and bedroom. You can still create a separation hallway for total privacy, and give the interiors an all new look. A design such as this dispenses doors, and gives your bedroom an uber chic look.
There is no better than a bedroom in white. Add just a dash of colour through the textiles for an elegant look. When the space in your bedroom is not very generous, you can go try introducing chromatic nuances through complements. The textiles in your room, be it your cushions, bed spreads or even drapes can become your best ally in giving your room a new look. Go white with the theme. Install a good lighting system at the head of the bed, and throw in colourful textiles to spruce up your bedroom.
Try this look if you are bored with the boring old painted walls in your bedroom. You can introduce chromatic hues and nuances in your room in a really original way. Do not dress your whole wall the same colour. Instead, go bi-colour! You can paint half the wall white and the other a pale blue. It lends a feeling of tranquillity and allows for your furniture to really stand out!
Use the space above the head of the bed, to build concealed storage cupboards to stow away things you do not use. Throw in an armchair, a small yet cosy bed, and the right colours for a minimalistic yet contemporary look.
The warmth that a wooden wall contributes to any interior design is simply indisputable. Combined with soft tones, such as in this bedroom, the results are pleasing to the eye. The juxtaposition of various elements in the room, create the perfect harmony and balance and make your bedroom both cosy and charming.
As we have already mentioned a dozen times already, if you want to make your bedroom look all new without having to invest too much, the walls are where you should begin from. The way you do up your wall can change the way your room looks. Just throw in an original piece of vinyl and achieve a look like in the model. You can choose from dozens of designs, colours and budgets.
Dress the walls of your sleeping space with modern, classic, minimalistic or eclectic patterns, You can use paint or vinyl to do this. You may also go in for a wallpaper of your choice if budget is not a constraint. Go creative, think out of the box, and you will love the ideas you can come up with.
Do you want to break the monotony? Are you ready to try something new? The last of our proposals is a simple yet effective way to give the interiors of your room a new look. Bring in nature in the form of a wallpaper, throw in some bedside lamps, and voila! You have a bedroom you will love.
If you are looking for more designs to revamp your apartment, do not forget to read: 5 elegant bedroom decor styles.