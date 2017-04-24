30 pictures of bedrooms for Indian homes

The bedroom is that room of your house, where you abandon your worries, let loose and relax. It is a space that gives you all the privacy and comfort you need and yearn for. Doing up this room based on functionality, your needs and taste, is not difficult at all. The right choice of furniture, colour of paint, the distribution of space and light can give your room a really comfortable feel.

Most people believe that a bedroom cannot look lively and yet be comfy and serve the purpose of sleep. Today, at Homify we list out 30 really cool ideas to give your bathroom a new lease of life! Ready for a journey of inspirations? Let us go!