An apartment with first class facilities

Pink is a lovely color, and it's not just for girls. These days, it has become a trendy color even for guys. Pink is soft, gentle, romantic, and warm; making it the perfect color for a bedroom, if used properly.

Pictured here, we see subtle hints of pink used in this bedroom. The most striking pink color used in this bedroom is the pink cushion we see lying on the bed. Next to that, the carpet on the floor is clearly pink, but it is a very light, pastel pink unlike the fuchsia color used for the cushion. However, if you look closely you will find that even the brown curtains used to dress up the glass sliding doors have a hint of pink to them.