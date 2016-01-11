A beautiful apartment is one thing, but an apartment with first class facilities is another thing. One of the main advantages of living in an apartment is its world class facilities, so it is not surprising that many people choose their apartment units based on the facilities offered as well. Today, we will take a tour of a lovely apartment unit and also the first facilities that comes with it. The apartment is photographed by NESS Reklam ve fotografcilik, photographers based in Istanbul, Turkey. We hope you will be inspired by the beautiful photographs you see here.
The TV wall is framed in a beautiful metallic bluish color with lighting around it and a textured white wall inside. Other furniture in the room such as the side table and unique bar table is also made of the same material as the metallic bluish frame we see utilized to highlight the TV wall. The tall lamp with a white shade and wooden tripod stand is one of the various kinds of lights used to light up this beautiful living room. Other than that, we can also see small silvery pendant lamps hanging in the bar area. Next, let's look at one of the bedrooms in the apartment.
The living room pictured here is inspired by the colours of autumn with its muted yellows and browns, resulting in a warm, cozy relaxing area. Since the living room is adjacent to a glass sliding door, it gets plenty of natural light, hence the muted colors used in the living room don't look so dull. We love that the foot rest slides conveniently under the coffee table, and can also be used as an extension of the coffee table.The living room is minimally decorated with some flowers here and there. Printed wallpaper brings out the walls a bit and gives it come texture.
Pink is a lovely color, and it's not just for girls. These days, it has become a trendy color even for guys. Pink is soft, gentle, romantic, and warm; making it the perfect color for a bedroom, if used properly.
Pictured here, we see subtle hints of pink used in this bedroom. The most striking pink color used in this bedroom is the pink cushion we see lying on the bed. Next to that, the carpet on the floor is clearly pink, but it is a very light, pastel pink unlike the fuchsia color used for the cushion. However, if you look closely you will find that even the brown curtains used to dress up the glass sliding doors have a hint of pink to them.
So now we come to the part with the first class facilities. One of the perks of living in an apartment is definitely the facilities that comes with it like the gym, pool, and also the security. Pictured here, we see a fully equipped, spacious gym with glass panels tinted in blue. Next, let's see what other first class facilities are offered here.
Another great facility that this apartment has is a large poolside with a cafe and lounge too. The pool is sheltered from the rain and heat with an awning tinted in red which gives the whole poolside area a warm, red glow. Browse though pool designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Other than the poolside cafe, there's plenty of space to relax and lounge by this pool. The comfy upholstered deck chairs are lined up on the wooden patio with shiny pillars in between. We have now come to the end of our tour, and we hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a home oozing with style.