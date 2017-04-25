6 functional kitchen cabinet makeovers that your carpenter can do

Like most people, you may have felt the need for extra space in your kitchen after a few years of living in the same home. For those who are looking to upgrade kitchen storage units, this ideabook presents some wonderful designs and tips. You can use them to make your kitchen look bigger or have more space where you can store larger containers, food, fruits and vegetables. Browse through these interesting models and decide which one will be perfect for your home.
Another useful tip is to take advantage of the free space in the kitchen by placing cabinets on the wall or the floor. If the kitchen already has a set of cabinets, how about using the wall above them to add some new cabinets or shelves? Believe it or not, this is an efficient way of adding storage without taking up too much floor space or restricting movement in the kitchen.
One of the best tips we can offer you is to change the covering on your cabinets. It’s an easy way to renovate the kitchen without spending too much. You can choose from popular veneers such as pine, ebony, chestnut, oak or even bright tones. Don’t forget to look at white pearl or darker shades such as black and gray. Matching the shade of the wall-mounted cabinets with the under-the-counter ones unifies the area into a cohesive space.
The more storage units or compartments you have in your kitchen, the easier it will be for you to organize the space. Take a look at this interesting model that plays creatively with rustic wood and glass to present multiple storage drawers and shelves in the cabinets.
Kitchen closets can be your secret weapon that helps to hide the clutter and store things in a more organized manner. You can even use the cabinets to store toiletries and cleaning products for the bathroom or other spaces. You don’t have to use them just to store food.
Having an island cabinet like the one in this image is most beneficial as it will allow you to have more shelves and cabinets that can be accessed from all sides. You can use it to store ingredients or as a workspace for chopping or preparing delicious dishes. Most kitchens run out of space sooner or later, which is why we recommend that you invest in cabinets that are efficient and helpful to those who use the kitchen regularly.
When we want to design an efficient space, we need to think of all the comforts that it will provide. The priority will be to keep everything tidy and safe so no unwanted visitors come to attack the food or fruits. Having between 10-15 cabinets is ideal so that there is sufficient space to organize utensils and food. If you have more space, then you can even use it to store wine bottles and recipe books. The more cabinets you have, the more convenient your kitchen will be.
