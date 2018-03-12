7 home entrance ideas for you to copy

Your home entrance is the first glimpse of your personality and character that your guests see when they visit you, which is why it is imperative that this outdoor zone be a reflection of your charming persona with an idea of what awaits inside. The 7 entrances we gain inspiration from today are different, attractive and eye-catching in their own right, so let's be amazed by the detail and elegance.
A pretty path leads the way to this strong modern home, while gorgeous manicured lawns and plants decorate the pathway on either side.
A stone wall can be more than a durable choice for the exterior of your home, think of it as a rustic decor element too and take your design and appeal to the next level.
This front door with a simple garden and classic roof will keep your guests dry in the rain as they wait for you to open up and let them in.
If you're really into the quirky and unique decor options, then this industrial inspired facade is an awesome design.
Minimalist homes with an Asian inspired decor seem to work well with sleek wooden doors and this entrance is welcoming, friendly and absolutely charming, there's no better way to invite your guests into your humble abode.
Opt for all-white, grey and stone to decorate the entrance of your house. A pivot door adds a sophisticated touch, while the pebbles enhance that friendly and inviting atmosphere. Include a pretty pot plant and your front yard is cute and cosy too.
A grand facade leaves more the imagination, especially if you're the creative type. Go for a lofty ceiling height and enhance your entrance with gorgeous glass and wonderful wooden doors to make a statement on the street. Don't forget to include some palm trees for that island inspired vibe and even a pretty pathway to keep foot traffic off your grass. How about these 12 fabulous and affordable ideas for your exterior?