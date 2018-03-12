Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 home entrance ideas for you to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
창원 재미있는 집 , (주)유타건축사사무소 (주)유타건축사사무소 Modern houses Bricks Grey
Loading admin actions …

Your home entrance is the first glimpse of your personality and character that your guests see when they visit you, which is why it is imperative that this outdoor zone be a reflection of your charming persona with an idea of what awaits inside. The 7 entrances we gain inspiration from today are different, attractive and eye-catching in their own right, so let's be amazed by the detail and elegance.

1. Pathway

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A pretty path leads the way to this strong modern home, while gorgeous manicured lawns and plants decorate the pathway on either side.

2. Stone decor

창원 재미있는 집 , (주)유타건축사사무소 (주)유타건축사사무소 Modern houses Bricks Grey
(주)유타건축사사무소

(주)유타건축사사무소
(주)유타건축사사무소
(주)유타건축사사무소

A stone wall can be more than a durable choice for the exterior of your home, think of it as a rustic decor element too and take your design and appeal to the next level.

3. Eclectic

Entrance Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Entrance

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

This front door with a simple garden and classic roof will keep your guests dry in the rain as they wait for you to open up and let them in.

4. Industrial

LAS ACACIAS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

If you're really into the quirky and unique decor options, then this industrial inspired facade is an awesome design.

5. Wooden doors

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style windows & doors Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Minimalist homes with an Asian inspired decor seem to work well with sleek wooden doors and this entrance is welcoming, friendly and absolutely charming, there's no better way to invite your guests into your humble abode.

6. Cute and quaint

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Stone Grey
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Opt for all-white, grey and stone to decorate the entrance of your house. A pivot door adds a sophisticated touch, while the pebbles enhance that friendly and inviting atmosphere. Include a pretty pot plant and your front yard is cute and cosy too.

7. Glass and wood

Casa curva, Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design HouseholdPet accessories
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

A grand facade leaves more the imagination, especially if you're the creative type. Go for a lofty ceiling height and enhance your entrance with gorgeous glass and wonderful wooden doors to make a statement on the street. Don't forget to include some palm trees for that island inspired vibe and even a pretty pathway to keep foot traffic off your grass. How about these 12 fabulous and affordable ideas for your exterior?

10 images of bathrooms from Indian homes


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks