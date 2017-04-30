A beautiful apartment with terrace for big Indian families

Welcome to a large and luxurious apartment, where elegant furniture and beautiful materials make an unforgettable impression. Stylish lighting, creative use of mirrored surfaces and carefully chosen decor accents contribute to the unique look and feel of this house as well. The long and airy terrace is a special attraction and has been furnished in a way that allows the family to enjoy outdoor cooking, meals and relaxing moments. The residence is just perfect for big Indian families who love to live fashionably. The architects at Andréa Buratto Arquitetura & Decoração are to be credited with this creation.
Luxuriously furnished, the living and dining spaces in this apartment are merged seamlessly and open up to the beautiful terrace via sliding glass doors.
Besides the breathtaking city view it offers, the terrace also features trendy wood and cane furniture for maximum relaxation.
The commendable length of the terrace is evident from this image, and you can see how fashionable the outdoor dining furniture is.
A part of the terrace has been smartly reserved for the outdoor kitchen that connects with the indoor kitchen through a large glass window. Dark grey tiles in this area don’t allow stains and grease marks to show.
Modern sofas peppered with pretty cushions, a large and silky red carpet and fashionable coffee tables make the living space marvellous. The chandelier in the dining area jazzes up the setting here too.
A different view reveals a minimalistic TV unit against a glossy feature wall and decked with beautiful artefacts.
Mirrored wall claddings behind the dining space lend the illusion of spaciousness in this apartment.
Granite countertops, modern appliances, bold red chairs and a long window opening up to the balcony and cityscape make this kitchen a stunner.
Regal pendant lights, a massive mirror, a sleek table for artefacts and an ornately patterned carpet take this hall to the heights of designer delight.
Soft whites and greys coupled with cosy textiles and mellow lighting make this bedroom relaxing and inviting.
The TV unit is sleek, storage-friendly and takes up an entire wall for a contemporary look.
Simple and neat designs, light wooden elements and a stark decor scheme make this bedroom one of a kind.
Splashes of turquoise liven up this stylishly-furnished daughter’s bedroom, while pretty stools and funky wall arts complete the decor.
The walls have been effectively utilised in this bedroom to organise bags, photos, notes, and a TV.
Lined with floor to ceiling shelves and drawers, the dressing room is ideal for organising shoes and clothes easily.
Glossy white surfaces, bright trendy lights and lavish use of mirrors and clear glass are the reasons why this bathroom looks spacious, airy and stunning.
With all the fashionable sanitary wares arranged in a neat line, this slim bathroom looks attractive due to the massive mirror.
