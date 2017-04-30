A beautiful apartment with terrace for big Indian families

Welcome to a large and luxurious apartment, where elegant furniture and beautiful materials make an unforgettable impression. Stylish lighting, creative use of mirrored surfaces and carefully chosen decor accents contribute to the unique look and feel of this house as well. The long and airy terrace is a special attraction and has been furnished in a way that allows the family to enjoy outdoor cooking, meals and relaxing moments. The residence is just perfect for big Indian families who love to live fashionably. The architects at Andréa Buratto Arquitetura & Decoração are to be credited with this creation.