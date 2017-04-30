Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful apartment with terrace for big Indian families

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to a large and luxurious apartment, where elegant furniture and beautiful materials make an unforgettable impression. Stylish lighting, creative use of mirrored surfaces and carefully chosen decor accents contribute to the unique look and feel of this house as well. The long and airy terrace is a special attraction and has been furnished in a way that allows the family to enjoy outdoor cooking, meals and relaxing moments. The residence is just perfect for big Indian families who love to live fashionably. The architects at Andréa Buratto Arquitetura & Decoração are to be credited with this creation.

Gorgeous interiors and view

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Luxuriously furnished, the living and dining spaces in this apartment are merged seamlessly and open up to the beautiful terrace via sliding glass doors.

Charming and airy terrace

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Besides the breathtaking city view it offers, the terrace also features trendy wood and cane furniture for maximum relaxation.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The commendable length of the terrace is evident from this image, and you can see how fashionable the outdoor dining furniture is.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A part of the terrace has been smartly reserved for the outdoor kitchen that connects with the indoor kitchen through a large glass window. Dark grey tiles in this area don’t allow stains and grease marks to show.

Opulent living

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern sofas peppered with pretty cushions, a large and silky red carpet and fashionable coffee tables make the living space marvellous. The chandelier in the dining area jazzes up the setting here too.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A different view reveals a minimalistic TV unit against a glossy feature wall and decked with beautiful artefacts.


Mirror power

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mirrored wall claddings behind the dining space lend the illusion of spaciousness in this apartment.

Modern kitchen with a view

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Granite countertops, modern appliances, bold red chairs and a long window opening up to the balcony and cityscape make this kitchen a stunner.

Magical hallway

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Regal pendant lights, a massive mirror, a sleek table for artefacts and an ornately patterned carpet take this hall to the heights of designer delight.

Cosy and serene bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft whites and greys coupled with cosy textiles and mellow lighting make this bedroom relaxing and inviting.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The TV unit is sleek, storage-friendly and takes up an entire wall for a contemporary look.

Minimalistic

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple and neat designs, light wooden elements and a stark decor scheme make this bedroom one of a kind.

Charming daughter’s room

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Splashes of turquoise liven up this stylishly-furnished daughter’s bedroom, while pretty stools and funky wall arts complete the decor.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The walls have been effectively utilised in this bedroom to organise bags, photos, notes, and a TV.

Smart dressing room

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lined with floor to ceiling shelves and drawers, the dressing room is ideal for organising shoes and clothes easily.

White and bright bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glossy white surfaces, bright trendy lights and lavish use of mirrors and clear glass are the reasons why this bathroom looks spacious, airy and stunning.

Narrow but chic

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

With all the fashionable sanitary wares arranged in a neat line, this slim bathroom looks attractive due to the massive mirror.  

Take another tour for more ideas - A trendy Mumbai home full of bright ideas

A beautiful apartment for a happy family in Pune
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks