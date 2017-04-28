A classy home with soothing interiors in Gurgaon

If you want your home to be calm, soothing and gentle on the eyes, then make use of light neutrals or pastels to accomplish this. Or take a cue from this modern residence rendered by the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs. Lavish use of white, light greys, and creams have made this home inviting as well as relaxing. The furniture pieces are trendy and functional, while the textiles are plush. Fashionable lighting and warm wooden elements also contribute to the visual appeal of the interiors. Paintings appear here and there to add colour to the environment.
Smooth and cool grey walls illuminated by a snazzy pendant light and powerful focused lights make the entryway attractive. Inbuilt niches make a storage-friendly statement, while the wooden doors lend warmth.
Dark blue couches with rounded contours add style and colour to this modern living room. An elegant wooden wall unit, a striking fireplace and a couple of vibrant paintings complete the look here.
Lavish use of wood paired with a sleek counter and trendy niches make this home bar a must see. A stunning chandelier hangs above the counter to make a grand statement.
A smart wooden study station, a fashionable bed, a large inbuilt wardrobe and a couple of attractive reading lamps make this bedroom both practical as well as stylish. The sober colour scheme has been livened up with bright paintings.
Neat wood and white storage units, contemporary furniture pieces and a nook devoted to drums make this bedroom ideal for its music-loving inhabitant.
The wood and white combination in this bedroom is a soothing sight for sore eyes. Trendy storage solutions, modern furniture and cosy textiles make this space well-suited for relaxing and pampering oneself.
A view of another side reveals a fashionable window seat with wooden detailing and a lively green screen.
Spotless, light-hued and equipped with neat designs and modern sanitary wares, this bathroom caters to all rejuvenation needs nicely. The sink unit is very functional and helps in storing towels and robes.
