A beautiful and well-lit apartment in Gurgaon

Mellow golden lighting, beautiful wooden furniture, soft hues and creative decor accents are the reasons why this Gurgaon apartment looks stunning. Almost all functional areas receive loads of sunlight, while paintings, engravings, wall hangings and decorative panels lend personality to each nook and cranny. Cosy textiles boost the comfort quotient, while a terrace with the living area ensures that ventilation is always adequate. Credit for all of this goes to the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs.
Tall glass windows, flowing drapes, a creamy white colour scheme and stylish dark wooden furniture make this living space inspiring. Plump cushions, pretty lamps, indirect lighting on the false ceiling and connection with the terrace add to the attraction.
Classy wooden furniture with striped upholstery and stylish wall sconce lights make this dining space irresistible. Slim wooden rafters on the ceiling and a potted fern add to the cosy appeal here.
A stylishly-lit counter and trendy wooden chairs make this home bar a must see. Inbuilt niches and shelves hold the liquor bottles and glasses, while the wall installation mimics cross-sections of tree trunks, lending an earthy feel here.
To make the home bar visually appealing, a tree engraving, a monochrome painting and a charming wood and wrought iron bench has been introduced.
Buttery yellow and wooden tones make this bedroom soothing and warm, while the large bed promises a good night’s sleep. A couple of vibrant paintings and floral prints on the drapes lend visual interest here.
