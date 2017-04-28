A stylish and well-planned apartment in Gurgaon

Changing existing layouts can work wonders for a small home and make it appear spacious, bright and stylish. And that is exactly what has happened with this apartment in Gurgaon. The interior architects at Stonehenge Designs introduced some design tweaks and repurposed a few rooms to make this apartment a fashionable place for living and entertaining. Mirrors have been used cleverly to enhance the spaciousness of the interiors, while a large bathroom was converted into a smaller powder room and laundry room. The passage leading to the bedrooms was also opened up to create an open and airy feel. Elegant furniture and well-chosen decor accents lend oodles of character to this residence.