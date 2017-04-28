A stylish and well-planned apartment in Gurgaon

Changing existing layouts can work wonders for a small home and make it appear spacious, bright and stylish. And that is exactly what has happened with this apartment in Gurgaon. The interior architects at Stonehenge Designs introduced some design tweaks and repurposed a few rooms to make this apartment a fashionable place for living and entertaining. Mirrors have been used cleverly to enhance the spaciousness of the interiors, while a large bathroom was converted into a smaller powder room and laundry room. The passage leading to the bedrooms was also opened up to create an open and airy feel. Elegant furniture and well-chosen decor accents lend oodles of character to this residence.
The dining and living areas in this flat have been merged to make the interior seem spacious and breathable. Stylish wooden furniture lends class to the dining, while the living space boasts of elegant sofas and a vibrant painting. Flowers and aesthetic sculptures also add to the personality of this common area, while golden lighting makes for a relaxing ambiance.
From this image, you can see how a large and ornately patterned carpet pulls the look of the living space together. The stylish wooden sofa in front of you complements the dining furniture nicely. There is also no doubt that the owners are deeply influenced by Lord Buddha and have reserved a special corner for him.
A bold red Buddha painting, a couple of brass figurines, a traditional cupboard and a creative seating arrangement make this nook ideal for relaxing and meditating.
Stylish wooden furniture equipped with colourful printed upholstery make this living space bold and warm. This room is near the entrance of the apartment and was turned into a lounge of sorts for entertaining, when many guests come over. A beautiful lamp and a feature wall clad with dark stone tiles make this a very elegant space.
The corridor leading to the bedrooms had a door before, which was removed by the architects to open up the home. A large storage unit in dark wood was introduced to make the passage more functional, and its mirrored doors lend the illusion of extra space.
This bold black and white bathroom is a very fashionable space for rejuvenating, and is fitted with trendy fixtures for maximum comfort. Potted flowers lend a refreshing touch here.
Here’s another story - A beautiful Mumbai apartment full of ethnic charm