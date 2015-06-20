A classic style home with a modern interior

Today at homify we take a look at home with a long and interesting history. Situated in the German city of Krefeld, the home was originally a quaint gardeners house built in the 1920s. During the 1980s the gardeners house was converted distastefully into apartments. After purchasing the apartments in 2009 the owners decided to reconfigure the building to form one new family residence.

28 Degrees Architektur were the talented team responsible for the project and transformed the home into what it is today. Their clients wished for a modern home but were intent on respecting the homes remaining historical charm. Another crucial design objective was for the new home to incorporate an expansive rear façade made entirely from glass. Keep reading to see how the architects managed to achieve their clients wishes.