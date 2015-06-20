A classic style home with a modern interior

Today at homify we take a look at home with a long and interesting history. Situated in the German city of Krefeld, the home was originally a quaint gardeners house built in the 1920s. During the 1980s the gardeners house was converted distastefully into apartments. After purchasing the apartments in 2009 the owners decided to reconfigure the building to form one new family residence.
28 Degrees Architektur were the talented team responsible for the project and transformed the home into what it is today. Their clients wished for a modern home but were intent on respecting the homes remaining historical charm. Another crucial design objective was for the new home to incorporate an expansive rear façade made entirely from glass. Keep reading to see how the architects managed to achieve their clients wishes.
Viewing the front of the home it's easy to appreciate the buildings existing classical style. The homes remodelling was respectful of the homes intact style resulting in a home that from the outside shows no indication that it has a modern interior.
The clients wish for an entire rear glass façade has been miraculously achieved by the architects. A sheer expanse of glazing extends from the ground level all the way to the homes upper level. There is no extravagant decorating within the communal areas in an attempt to emphasis and draw attention towards the homes form and nature beyond.
Ultra modern interiors can sometimes be interpreted as being cold and uninviting, but this isn't the case here. Decorating within the living room ensures that the space feels cosy and inviting. Large low lying couches paired with pillows and a large rug introduces soft elements into the space, while a roaring fire brings an obvious feeling of warmth.
As expected, the kitchen continues the sleek modern look of the rest of the home. The highlight is the island benchtop that incorporates the meal preparing area, as well sliding drawers underneath. Commercial grade appliances, large amounts of prep space, storage and prep space means that this kitchen will serve the family well into the future.
In the dining room a timber table is perfectly situated to take full advantage of the views of the garden and morning sun. There is a tangible natural feeling to the space thanks to the opened retractable sliding doors and the large windows which allow plenty of light to enter from all angles. An exposed brick wall is a playful reminder of the homes classical architecture influence, and also acts as an intriguing contrast to the all-white interior.
Two children share an upstairs bedroom that is filled with playful, but thoughtful decorative choices. There's pops of colour all throughout the room with shades of green, pink and white creating a unisex colour palette.
Combined bed and storage units such as the ones chosen here are simple, yet effective ways to keep even the messiest of child’s room clean and tidy. Clothes, bed sheets, and toys can be neatly stored away without taking up too much space.
Last but certainly not least is the bathroom that looks and feels like the inside of a European health spa. Large charcoal tiling covers the flooring, walls, and surrounds the magnificent built in bathtub. Above the bath is a wall indent which is filled with a beautiful flowering plant—a nice touch which acts as subtle way of introducing colour and nature into the room.
Overall it's a home that speaks the traditional language of classical architecture, but still adds something fresh, liveable, and new. The perfect balance of classical and modernism.
If you enjoy classic architecture then be sure to take a tour of a gorgeous countryside located in the English countryside. Click the link below for the amazing royal house by the lake.