A modern and spacious home with beautiful interiors in Ahmedabad

Owned by Mr. Brijesh Patel and his family, this massive house is truly cutting-edge, with sharp and asymmetrical lines defining its exterior. Sober and earthy hues dominate the building, making it seem warm and inviting despite the ultramodern design. Stone, concrete and steel have been combined to create an interesting texture play, while a lush green garden promises tons of outdoor pleasure. The interiors are fashionable and comfortable too. The architects at Architects at Work in Ahmedabad have accomplished a wonderful task indeed.
Sandy brown hues and different shades of grey lend the house an elegant look and visual layers. Black metal detailing appears here and there to complement the stone and concrete elements, while the boundary wall is high enough to maintain privacy. The gates are lower in height though, and offer a glimpse of the driveway. The lush foliage peeping from behind the boundary wall makes for a refreshing and inviting touch.
After entering through the main gate, you get to admire the neatly paved driveway, the grey stone planters edging the garden as well as the asymmetrical lines of the structure. A patio beyond the garden as well as a large balcony on the upper floor ensures that the inhabitants get to breathe in fresh air, relax and connect with nature.
Secured with black steel railings, this large balcony juts out from the upper floor in an unusual way, lending a unique look to the house. Relaxing on this balcony will make you feel as if you are floating in thin air!
Lined with stylish brownish tiles, this spacious patio is perfect for relaxing, admiring the verdant garden and feeling the breeze. It is amply shaded by the upper floor and the projecting balcony as well.
A sober and soothing colour palette makes the interiors inviting and bright. Trendy pendant lamps pair with indirect lighting to accentuate the designs, while dark wooden furniture makes a sophisticated statement. You can view the dining space, the wood and glass crockery cabinet as well as the sleek sink unit from here.
