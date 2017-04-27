Your browser is out-of-date.

A 7500sqft family apartment in Mumbai

Justwords
M/S Nuovo Ideas
Luxury in home design and decor can come in various forms – lots of space, elegant hues, classy materials, inspiring furniture, or unique decor accents. But this 7500sqft Mumbai apartment blends it all together in an elegant manner and in the right proportions. Credit goes to the talented architect Jyoti Bhatia and her team. Soothing tones of white pair with exclusive rose gold elements to impress guests with lavish taste, and marble flooring lends a timeless look to the interiors. Modern lights and wall-to-wall glass windows brighten up all functional areas, while the decor accents attract yet look non-intrusive. Read on to know more.

View of the dining

Dining room
Bright down-lights, gleaming marble flooring and tasteful furniture make the dining space fit for royalty. Rose gold doors on the right, a bold red painting and some dark wooden elements break the monotony of white here.

Stylish entrance lobby

Entrance lobby
The entrance lobby is encased in glass, which is partly transparent and partly frosted for a unique look. This leads you directly to the large living area.

Magnificent living

Living Room
Plush couches and fashionable armchairs make the living area cosy and inviting, while the blue and white colour scheme looks serene. Artworks, elegant chandeliers and sheer white drapes make for an interesting and soothing ambiance.

Living & Bar
A different view reveals how two separate seating arrangements have been made in the living space to accommodate many guests. The bar counter is glossy, modern and comes with a classy rose gold and mirror backdrop. A hint of glamour, we think!

Creative idea

Ganapati Sthan
This elegant white side unit is not just storage-friendly, but also acts as the temple for Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. The drawers unfold then to reveal the divine figurine and bhog or the edibles offered to Lord Ganesha. The butterfly-like decor accent above looks beautiful too.

Elegant passage

Passage l
Though narrow, glossy flooring and ceiling lend a luxurious aura to this corridor.


Classy guest room

Guest Room
A pastel green feature wall lends a lively yet sophisticated touch to the well-lit guest room. The furniture is very modern and plush, while regal gold and red candle stands add an eye-catching touch here.

Lavish bathroom

Guest Room Ensuite
Black and white marble joins hands in this luxurious bathroom to create a look that’s timeless. A large mirror, bright lights and smart inbuilt shelves make an inviting and comfortable statement.

Guest Room Ensuite
Clear glass separates the shower area from the rest of the bathroom, while modern sanitary fixtures make the daily routine convenient. The floor tiles and those cladding the shower wall look unique.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


No, Thanks