A spacious and modern house in Bangalore

Minimalism is all the rage now, when it comes to modern houses. And it can often be achieved with sleek and simple lines, sober hues and by incorporating only the essential furniture pieces. The architects at Perspective Architects did just that for Mr. Thouseef’s 3-storied residence. White and grey dominate both the outside and inside of the abode, creating a sober and relaxing effect. A large number of glass windows help in flooding the interiors with sunlight, while neat designs celebrate the minimalistic spirit. Let’s take the tour to know more.
Stylishly juxtaposed volumes in white and grey give the lofty facade a layered and interesting look, despite its simplicity. Bright down-lights accentuate the structure after dark, and the textured grey surfaces break the monotony of smooth white walls. The corner glazing on the left helps in keeping the living room of the house bright and airy. The top floor comes with a balcony for relaxing and breathing in fresh air. We also love how the black iron gate complements the modern look of the facade.
Viewed from another side, it becomes clear that apart from the living room, all other rooms feature narrow windows on the street side. This ensures privacy for the inhabitants without compromising the influx of sunlight. The compound wall also has an interesting design.
The generous corner glazing helps the living room to stay flooded with natural light throughout the day. The gleaming floor and the white walls also make this room seem spacious.
We think that the transition between the living and the staircase leading upstairs is very inspiring. A sleek wooden unit holds the TV and becomes a two-step affair when it comes to the staircase. A very ingenious idea!
Rendered mostly in white, this sleek staircase connects the different levels of the house stylishly. The balustrades are neat and allow light and air to pass through easily. Dark wood tops the railings, lending a hint of contrast here.
The bedrooms in this house feature large glass windows with minimalist iron grilles to allow the generous influx of sunlight and easy viewing of the outdoors. Wood-clad window seats have also been created and equipped with down-lights, so that you can relax here with a book or a cup of coffee.
Here’s another story - A beautiful and creative house for modern Indian families