A stylish and comfortable home in Mumbai

Today, we will take you through a spacious 3bhk home which uses sober hues and wooden elements to make a lasting impression. Trendy furniture, carefully-chosen artefacts, gentle yet bright lighting and minimalist designs make this residence a stunner. The creative use of mirrors and mirrored surfaces also create the illusion of spaciousness here and there. Every room oozes with personality and comfort, thanks to the architects at SM Studio in Mumbai.
Rendered mainly in wood and white, the living space looks warm and inviting. A stylish U-shaped sofa, plump cushions and sheer drapes make for a dreamy ambiance.
A closer look at the wood and white coffee table reveals its fashionable design and the quaint artefacts that adorn it.
This picture clearly shows that the residence enjoys an open plan layout that merges the living and dining seamlessly. The soothing colour scheme and the modern lights also help in visually integrating these zones, making the interior seem spacious.
Elegant white chairs surround a classy black table to make the dining area inviting, while the chandelier makes a luxurious statement. The mirrored wall cladding near the dining not only enhances the spacious feel, but also lends a dash of glamour.
Beige and white is the colour scheme of this spacious and well-lit kitchen, while glossy cabinets take care of all storage needs. Trendy chrome appliances add spunk to this space.
A large bed with lightly-printed cushions and a tall, tufted headboard takes the centre stage in the master bedroom. The wooden wardrobe looks elegant and functional, while the mellow lighting and sober hues create a relaxing ambiance. Frosted glass separates the bedroom from the bathroom here.
Wood and white is again the colour scheme of the master bathroom, which has been made to look spacious with a large mirror. A storage-friendly sink unit, stylish lights and modern sanitary wares add to the cosiness.
Here’s another sober, cosy yet stylish bedroom boasting of sleek designs. An unusual artwork lends character to the space, while soft lighting and plush textiles make for a good night’s sleep.
Mirrors clad half of the wall behind the bed, to make the kid’s bedroom appear bright and spacious. The green headboard and the cushions add colour and visual interest here. The corner on the right has been cleverly used to accommodate a wall-mounted study desk as well.
The floor plan gives you a clear idea about the open plan living and dining, the big kitchen, the 3 spacious bedrooms and the four well-equipped bathrooms.
