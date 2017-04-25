Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique, colourful, innovative – take a look at this Ahmedabad home!

Justwords Justwords
Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work
There are nothing like colours to make a home look cheerful and exciting. And this large residence rendered by the architects at Architects at Work in Ahmedabad proves just that. Sleek and contemporary designs combine with stylish furniture to fill every room with personality, while lively shades of blue, green and yellow appear to lend a playful touch. Some surfaces are warm, while some are glossy, and others are textured and so on. High-quality materials and modern lighting further enhance the attraction of this property.

Elegant entryway

Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Architects at Work

Interior of Ishwarbhai

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

Warm wood, cool grey tones and a trendy bench make the entryway elegant and inviting. The feature wall is stone-clad, while a translucent glass door keeps the living room separate from the entrance hall.

Living in style!

Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern living room
Architects at Work

Interior of Ishwarbhai

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

Different shades of blue appear here and there in the living room to lend it colour and serenity, while the wooden elements offer cosiness. Ultramodern furniture pieces, indirect lighting and a large abstract painting make this the perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining.

Unique dining

Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern dining room
Architects at Work

Interior of Ishwarbhai

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

The unusual shape of the table and the quirky minimalist chairs make this dining space purely futuristic. The pendant lights above the table are unique, and the wooden touches warm up the sober environment. The pastel green wall at the far end is a youthful touch though.

Lively bedroom

Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern style bedroom
Architects at Work

Interior of Ishwarbhai

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

A splash of sunny yellow on the wall behind the trendy bed gives this bedroom a very cheerful disposition. The printed cushions, the textured grey wall and the dark blue vases add to the attractive quotient here.

Fashionable!

Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern style bedroom
Architects at Work

Interior of Ishwarbhai

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

Arty wall cladding, printed cushions, a couple of fashionable chairs and a large vibrant painting fill this bedroom with personality. Dashes of turquoise lend a serene appeal.

Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern style bedroom
Architects at Work

Interior of Ishwarbhai

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

We love the modern sleekness of the TV unit and workstation in this bedroom, along with the wooden closet with textured doors.

From the future

Interior of Ishwarbhai, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern style bedroom
Architects at Work

Interior of Ishwarbhai

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

Lively splashes of yellow, the warmth of wood and cutting-edge furniture pieces are the highlights of this spacious bedroom. The workstation especially boasts of an exclusive design.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


