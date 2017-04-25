Unique, colourful, innovative – take a look at this Ahmedabad home!

There are nothing like colours to make a home look cheerful and exciting. And this large residence rendered by the architects at Architects at Work in Ahmedabad proves just that. Sleek and contemporary designs combine with stylish furniture to fill every room with personality, while lively shades of blue, green and yellow appear to lend a playful touch. Some surfaces are warm, while some are glossy, and others are textured and so on. High-quality materials and modern lighting further enhance the attraction of this property.
Warm wood, cool grey tones and a trendy bench make the entryway elegant and inviting. The feature wall is stone-clad, while a translucent glass door keeps the living room separate from the entrance hall.
Different shades of blue appear here and there in the living room to lend it colour and serenity, while the wooden elements offer cosiness. Ultramodern furniture pieces, indirect lighting and a large abstract painting make this the perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining.
The unusual shape of the table and the quirky minimalist chairs make this dining space purely futuristic. The pendant lights above the table are unique, and the wooden touches warm up the sober environment. The pastel green wall at the far end is a youthful touch though.
A splash of sunny yellow on the wall behind the trendy bed gives this bedroom a very cheerful disposition. The printed cushions, the textured grey wall and the dark blue vases add to the attractive quotient here.
Arty wall cladding, printed cushions, a couple of fashionable chairs and a large vibrant painting fill this bedroom with personality. Dashes of turquoise lend a serene appeal.
We love the modern sleekness of the TV unit and workstation in this bedroom, along with the wooden closet with textured doors.
Lively splashes of yellow, the warmth of wood and cutting-edge furniture pieces are the highlights of this spacious bedroom. The workstation especially boasts of an exclusive design.
For more ideas, take another tour - A stylish Indian home full of soothing pastels