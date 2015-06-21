Your browser is out-of-date.

The see-through house

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Today at homify, we have the pleasure to have an exclusive look inside a home of amazing architectural design that is guaranteed to surprise you. Introducing the Islington House, situated in the Arlington Square Conservation Area—an area of much heritage significance within the district of Islington, England. From its historical exterior it would be difficult to guess that an amazing modern architectural statement has been made, but a dedicated team at Guttfield Architecture have done exactly that. The corner plot of the home which was once used as a garden has been replaced with a contemporary glass box, however, only those who had entered inside would know this could be true. 

What's inside?

Any building alterations or new structures within the Arlington Square Conservation Area must adhere to strict planning controls to ensure that the historical character or appearance of the area are in no way degraded. In response to these planning controls the exterior of the extension shares the same characteristics of the original building. However, within the home the extension shares little with the characteristics of a typical home in the area. 

Inclusive area

Welcome inside the Islington House's winter garden. A glass roof is the crowning feature which covers the entire length of the new extension. The winter garden is a communal space that has a tangible brightness thanks to the natural light that enters all throughout the day. It's a welcoming environment that lures owners and guests alike to come together and relax on the orange lounges. 

Pure oppeness

Taking a closer look at the winter gardens glass roof we can begin to appreciate the layered design. Guttfield Architecture have created a visually interesting design that draws the gaze towards the ceiling. Beyond the winter garden retractable sliding doors lead to a bedroom…

A real treat

The bedroom is an interior design treat. Access to the bedroom is by the upper mezzanine level via the quirky jagged-design staircase. Lighting choice within the room is especially interesting here with the highlight being the curved hanging ceiling light.

Clean and simple

A newly renovated bathroom employs an all-white colour palette which keeps the space feeling light and clean looking. In a small bathroom such as this it was a wise decision to choose smaller tiles for the walls which has given the effect of a larger space. 

Birds-eye view

Our departing shot of the home has perfectly captured the architectural wonder of the home. Looking down into the winter garden we can appreciate that the winter garden is not only an important connection point between the home, but is simply a great space to relax and socialise. It will be a real treat to be able look up through the winter gardens glazing at the sparkling night sky—something few home owners can do. 

If you appreciate design that is a little on the strange side. Be sure to click the link below for an insight into one of the most exciting concept designs we have seen at homify. 

homify 360: Cliff Hanger House

What did you think of the glass extension? Let us know below in the comments section. 


