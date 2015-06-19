A contemporary apartment refurbishment

Today at homify, we take you to a quiet suburban street in Hackney, north London, where a beautiful terraced home has been given a fresh new refurbishment. The makeover was undertaken by architect Tom Dulake from Atom Build, and has been captured by London-based photographer Will Eckersley.
What was once an ageing home now feels like a brand new contemporary home with works undertaken both to the interior and exterior of the home. Internally the first floor was extended to make room for an office and library, while upstairs the existing bedroom has been reconfigured for a more open layout. Exterior changes involved the freshen up of the façade and the tidying of the front garden. So without further ado lets take a look at this innovative makeover.
From the streetscape we can see how the terraced home has a new contemporary look. A fresh coat of paint has helped emphasise the façades detailing and has also created a greater appreciation for the homes brickwork.
The architects have focused upon creating a feeling of openness and freedom for its clients. This is most obvious in the master bedroom where it is light and spacious due to the open layout and limited furnishing. The neutral colour scheme provides the room with a modern feel, but there is a lovely cosiness thanks to the pink and blue tartan bedspread.
Most would choose to store their clothing behind closed doors, but here the dividing wall has been utilised to house the owners clothes openly. Clothing is stored attractively with a combination of rails and shelving with no gaps left underused.
Next we turn our attention to the library which has been arranged to provide a perfect setting for spending time reading a favourite novel. There has been a clear focus upon the placement and choice of furniture here, with a leather surgeon-style chair and footstool located next to the window to make use of the available natural light during the day. At night an industrial reading light can be switched on for long nights of reading.
Books are housed in expansive bookshelves which make use of all the available wall space. The white shade of the walls provides a modest backdrop for the countless books and magazines.
From this angle we can see that this room is not just used solely for reading, but also doubles as a study. An inbuilt desk unit along with shelving and sliding drawers has been installed. To add colour and youthful vibrancy a yellow office chair has been chosen.
It's amazing how a home makeover can breath new life into a home. Be sure to click the link below to see an amazing kitchen modernisation in an old brick home.