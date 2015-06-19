A contemporary apartment refurbishment

Today at homify, we take you to a quiet suburban street in Hackney, north London, where a beautiful terraced home has been given a fresh new refurbishment. The makeover was undertaken by architect Tom Dulake from Atom Build, and has been captured by London-based photographer Will Eckersley.

What was once an ageing home now feels like a brand new contemporary home with works undertaken both to the interior and exterior of the home. Internally the first floor was extended to make room for an office and library, while upstairs the existing bedroom has been reconfigured for a more open layout. Exterior changes involved the freshen up of the façade and the tidying of the front garden. So without further ado lets take a look at this innovative makeover.