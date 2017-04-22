Your browser is out-of-date.

10 innovative wardrobe designs that you will come across

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
ARMARIOS, PRIBURGOS SLU PRIBURGOS SLU Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Whether it is located in your bedroom or the dressing room, a closet can be a life saver as it helps to keep the space looking clean and organized. Everyone may have a style preference when it comes to choosing a wardrobe. However, if you are redecorating or renovating your bedroom, we recommend that you don’t decide on the wardrobe design until you have seen these 10 original ideas that we have put together for you. Browse through the images to find one that suits your bedroom.

1. Niche cabinets

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your bedroom can have a stylish niche wardrobe along the wall with a large door that allows you to access or close the wardrobe in a single slide. The ease of use, aesthetic design and the striking door makes this a convenient and elegant design that can suit almost every bedroom.

2. Varied geometric structures

3D fotorealistici e progettazione di interni, Studio Farina Zerozero - 3D & Progettazione Studio Farina Zerozero - 3D & Progettazione Modern style bedroom
Studio Farina Zerozero—3D &amp; Progettazione

Studio Farina Zerozero - 3D & Progettazione
Studio Farina Zerozero—3D &amp; Progettazione
Studio Farina Zerozero - 3D & Progettazione

This wardrobe is designed at angles to suit the unique architecture of the home. It is semi-open, but can still provide you with privacy, when required, by sliding the door closed. Choosing white or light tones makes the wardrobe blend into the impressive décor of the room.

3. Vintage models

ESTE KLASİK YATAK ODASI, Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style bedroom
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

If you have a vintage style in your bedroom, then you may prefer a flashy and luxurious bedroom wardrobe like this one.

4. Coloured columns

Gama Lumex de Alvic , ALVIC ALVIC Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
ALVIC

ALVIC
ALVIC
ALVIC

To add aesthetic appeal to your bedroom using colour, you can have alternating hues in columns on the wardrobe doors. Choose the colours based on your preference or to match the shades in the room.

5. Concept cabinets

ARMARIOS, PRIBURGOS SLU PRIBURGOS SLU Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
PRIBURGOS SLU

PRIBURGOS SLU
PRIBURGOS SLU
PRIBURGOS SLU

You can make a corner of your bedroom look elegant and brilliant with a stylish wardrobe that doesn’t occupy too much space. Choosing a colour for the wardrobe is entirely up to you, but use one that blends with the rest of the décor.

6. Multi-functional cabinets

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Designing a wardrobe depending on the frequency with which you use various parts of it will be beneficial. Multiple sections and drawers can provide both style and functionality in your bedroom, like this model does.


7. Oval cabinets

Incurvo, Adrian James Architects Adrian James Architects Modern dressing room closet,walk-in wardrobe,built-in storage,modern
Adrian James Architects

Incurvo

Adrian James Architects
Adrian James Architects
Adrian James Architects

According to the layout of the bedroom, you can create a flat oval wardrobe instead of the regular closet against the wall. It will bring a magnificent feature to your bedroom.

8. Functional and elegant

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a smaller bedroom, a stylish wardrobe can optimize efficiency. The wardrobe should be designed so that it is elegant and responsive to all your needs.

9. Open clothes closet

VESTIDORES, AstiDkora AstiDkora Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
AstiDkora

AstiDkora
AstiDkora
AstiDkora

A wardrobe without a door turns a bedroom into a multi-coloured world in which you can see everything on the shelves. Having a design such as this one in the bedroom presents a feature that you can view throughout the day.

10. Mirrored doors

TrioParkKonut Çorlu - Örnek Daire, MAG Tasarım Mimarlık MAG Tasarım Mimarlık Modern dressing room
MAG Tasarım Mimarlık

MAG Tasarım Mimarlık
MAG Tasarım Mimarlık
MAG Tasarım Mimarlık

In small bedrooms, having a mirror finish on the wardrobe door makes the room look not only more stylish, but also more spacious. In addition, it presents a multi-functional feature as you can use the doors as full-length mirrors.

If you liked these designs see 6 decorative wardrobe ideas for more inspiration.

Which of these designs will you choose for your bedroom? Let us know in the comments.


