A contemporary and creative 3-storied house in Bangalore

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects
When modern and minimal designs meet trendy furniture and sober hues, the effect is stunning. And this 3-storied house rendered by the architects at Perspective Architects for Mr. Ramkumar and family in Uttrahalli in Bangalore is a perfect example of that. Different materials like concrete, wood, stone and steel have been brought together to make this residence special and attractive. Stylish staircases connect the three levels comfortably, while indoor greens and artistic decor items leave a refreshing impression on guests. Bright lights and smart storage solutions add to the comfort factor as well.

Wonderful texture play

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects
perspective architects

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE

perspective architects
perspective architects
perspective architects

Dark wood, rugged stone, glass windows and white concrete walls make an impressive statement in the facade. Cubical volumes have been arranged in a smart way to create this modern structure. Large glass windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors, while splashes of yellow appear here and there for a hint of liveliness. Also note how a large shaded rooftop terrace promises some hearty outdoor fun.

Cutting-edge interiors

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects
perspective architects

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE

perspective architects
perspective architects
perspective architects

Sleek and fashionable designs dominate the interiors from the moment we step inside. For instance, the slim columns separating the entrance from the living space are a creative touch. Trendy furniture, lush greenery and ethnic artefacts also add personality to this space. But what steals the show is the cutting-edge staircase with metal cables acting as the balustrade. This way, the space seems visually open and airy as well.

Stylish transition

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects
perspective architects

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE

perspective architects
perspective architects
perspective architects

Sober and elegant hues continue to appear while transitioning from the first floor to the second floor. Sleek balustrades and glossy steps make the stairway attractive, while white walls make the interiors look bright and roomy. Colourful artworks and pretty lights offer visual appeal as we go up or laze around the landing hall.

Pretty nook

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects
perspective architects

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE

perspective architects
perspective architects
perspective architects

This brightly-lit landing has been cleverly utilised for relaxation by bringing in a stylish wooden unit that combines storage with seating. A silver divine figurine, a family photo, a couple of bright red cushions and a charming potted green create an inviting aura here.

Creative touches

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects
perspective architects

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE

perspective architects
perspective architects
perspective architects

Neat wall-mounted shelves and cabinets utilise the corner effectively in this bedroom. A geometrically inspired screen separates the sleeping area from the entertainment zone, while a creative floating staircase leads to a loft-like space reserved for extra storage.

घर में समृद्धि को आमंत्रित करने के लिए जानिए वास्तुशास्त्र के 8 सुरक्षित तरकीब
