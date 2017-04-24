8 pictures of New Delhi homes to inspire you!

The talented architects at Zed Associates Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi bring you a large and fashionable family home with multiple living, dining areas and kitchens. Each functional space is decked and designed tastefully and expresses a different personality. Colours range from soothing and neutral to bold, while the furniture pieces are truly trendy. Cosy fabrics and artistic decor pieces complete the look and feel of every room. The kitchens are highly functional, smart and inviting.