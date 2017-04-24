8 pictures of New Delhi homes to inspire you!

The talented architects at Zed Associates Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi bring you a large and fashionable family home with multiple living, dining areas and kitchens. Each functional space is decked and designed tastefully and expresses a different personality. Colours range from soothing and neutral to bold, while the furniture pieces are truly trendy. Cosy fabrics and artistic decor pieces complete the look and feel of every room. The kitchens are highly functional, smart and inviting.
Soft creams, whites and browns dominate this simple yet artistic living room, with golden leaves decking the wall behind the sofa. A fashionable coffee table and plush rug make the setting perfect for entertaining.
Elegant high-backed seating coupled with a cutting-edge coffee table make this spacious living room attractive. Bold red cushions, roses, stylish lamps and vibrant paintings add personality here.
While the cream and brown colour palette makes this living room warm and cosy, the red cushions and screens add a dash of passion. The golden lighting enhances the romantic mood.
This black and white living room with its stylish L-shaped sofa, trendy coffee table and beautiful curtains makes a timeless statement. The monochrome photographs and printed cushions lend visual interest here.
The sleek, simple yet fashionable lines of all the furniture and wall decor items lend this dining area an ultramodern look. Browns, creams and beiges create a soothing ambiance, while fresh flowers make meals pleasurable.
Subtly regal chairs surround a stylish white table to make this dining space fit for kings. Flowing white drapes, beautiful artefacts and colourful paintings add to the appeal.
Rendered in wood and cream, this spacious kitchen is fitted with smooth cabinets, trendy appliances and a neat breakfast arrangement. This space also receives a ton of sunlight.
Smooth and glossy white cabinets are the highlights of this modular kitchen, with a black granite countertop offering ample space for prepping. Shiny steel appliances add a hint of glamour.
Here’s another story - A trendy Mumbai home full of bright ideas