6 living room designs from homes in New Delhi

A living room is the first place in the entire house that your guests see when they visit. This is why it is important that you have a beautiful looking room which also reflects your personality. There are many ways which you can use to design your living room, but one of the most efficient ways out of them all is the how you layout your seating arrangement.

If you are looking for some options to consider for your seating arrangements then here are six living room designs found in New Delhi.