A spectacular house in Dehradun worth rupees 1.2 crores

Indegenious House-Architect's house cum Residence,Dehradun
With a staggering area of 4500sqft at its disposal, this breathtaking house in Dehradun belongs to Mr. Manuj Agarwal, a visionary architect. It also features a studio for the professional to brainstorm in when needed. Though rustic and inspired by its lush natural and hilly surroundings, the house boasts of modernism and has made good use of its sunken position that goes 10 feet below road level. Roughly-hewn mountainous stones and lavish amounts of natural wood have been used throughout the structure besides trendy elements like glass and metal. The luxurious and uniquely- planned building is sustainable too, with rainwater-harvesting feature on the roof. This water is reused for flushing the cisterns and landscaping as well. Beautiful courtyards, airy terraces, customised furniture and plentiful indoor greens complete the attractive look and feel of this residence.

Enticing first look

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
From this angle, the house impresses with its latticed windows, a projecting shade for the entrance and the tall trees surrounding it. A black iron fence with gate takes you to a sunken courtyard which again leads to the main entrance via a staircase that is not visible here. Potted greens soften the austerity of this fence.

A different view

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
Wood, white concrete, black iron and rugged stones create an interesting layered look for the facade, while a landscaped garden at road level wows with its lushness.

Way to the entrance

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
This verdant green sunken courtyard leads you to a floating wooden staircase, which in turn takes you to the landscaped patio you saw before as well as the entrance.

Stylish landscaping

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
The patio at the road level and the entrance approach are both landscaped with stone slabs and manicured grass. The black fencing is a modern touch, while the wooden shade above the entrance looks warm.

Trendy parking

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
A black metal structure and wooden shade make the car parking trendy yet cosy.

Unique courtyard

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
Here’s another courtyard used for sunbathing and lazing around, and it combines modern and rustic materials for a unique look. A glass ceiling offers protection from rain while allowing the sun to flood this space.


Warm entryway

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
Wood-clad walls and ceiling and large black stone tiles on the floor fill the entryway with warmth and personality.

Beautiful passages

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
Creative use of glass set in wooden frames floods the passages inside the house with natural light. Stone and potted greens complete the earthy look.

Fashionable seating

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
The L-shaped wooden seating in this living space feature tan leather upholstery for a luxurious look and feel. Rugged stone-clad walls add to the rustic and sophisticated aura.

Wood and glass symphony

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
Combining wood and glass tastefully was a great idea for the interiors, which look cosy, open, bright and yet mindful of privacy.

Charming bedroom

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
Natural and locally-sourced materials abound in this stylish and comfy bedroom too. We love how the plush bed has been partially accommodated by an alcove with floating shelves for displaying knickknacks.

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
A massive glass corner window fills this bedroom with sunlight, while the wooden seat features inbuilt drawers for storage needs.

