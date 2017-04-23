A spectacular house in Dehradun worth rupees 1.2 crores

With a staggering area of 4500sqft at its disposal, this breathtaking house in Dehradun belongs to Mr. Manuj Agarwal, a visionary architect. It also features a studio for the professional to brainstorm in when needed. Though rustic and inspired by its lush natural and hilly surroundings, the house boasts of modernism and has made good use of its sunken position that goes 10 feet below road level. Roughly-hewn mountainous stones and lavish amounts of natural wood have been used throughout the structure besides trendy elements like glass and metal. The luxurious and uniquely- planned building is sustainable too, with rainwater-harvesting feature on the roof. This water is reused for flushing the cisterns and landscaping as well. Beautiful courtyards, airy terraces, customised furniture and plentiful indoor greens complete the attractive look and feel of this residence.