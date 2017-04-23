A spectacular house in Dehradun worth rupees 1.2 crores

With a staggering area of 4500sqft at its disposal, this breathtaking house in Dehradun belongs to Mr. Manuj Agarwal, a visionary architect. It also features a studio for the professional to brainstorm in when needed. Though rustic and inspired by its lush natural and hilly surroundings, the house boasts of modernism and has made good use of its sunken position that goes 10 feet below road level. Roughly-hewn mountainous stones and lavish amounts of natural wood have been used throughout the structure besides trendy elements like glass and metal. The luxurious and uniquely- planned building is sustainable too, with rainwater-harvesting feature on the roof. This water is reused for flushing the cisterns and landscaping as well. Beautiful courtyards, airy terraces, customised furniture and plentiful indoor greens complete the attractive look and feel of this residence.
From this angle, the house impresses with its latticed windows, a projecting shade for the entrance and the tall trees surrounding it. A black iron fence with gate takes you to a sunken courtyard which again leads to the main entrance via a staircase that is not visible here. Potted greens soften the austerity of this fence.
Wood, white concrete, black iron and rugged stones create an interesting layered look for the facade, while a landscaped garden at road level wows with its lushness.
This verdant green sunken courtyard leads you to a floating wooden staircase, which in turn takes you to the landscaped patio you saw before as well as the entrance.
The patio at the road level and the entrance approach are both landscaped with stone slabs and manicured grass. The black fencing is a modern touch, while the wooden shade above the entrance looks warm.
A black metal structure and wooden shade make the car parking trendy yet cosy.
Here’s another courtyard used for sunbathing and lazing around, and it combines modern and rustic materials for a unique look. A glass ceiling offers protection from rain while allowing the sun to flood this space.
Wood-clad walls and ceiling and large black stone tiles on the floor fill the entryway with warmth and personality.
Creative use of glass set in wooden frames floods the passages inside the house with natural light. Stone and potted greens complete the earthy look.
The L-shaped wooden seating in this living space feature tan leather upholstery for a luxurious look and feel. Rugged stone-clad walls add to the rustic and sophisticated aura.
Combining wood and glass tastefully was a great idea for the interiors, which look cosy, open, bright and yet mindful of privacy.
Natural and locally-sourced materials abound in this stylish and comfy bedroom too. We love how the plush bed has been partially accommodated by an alcove with floating shelves for displaying knickknacks.
A massive glass corner window fills this bedroom with sunlight, while the wooden seat features inbuilt drawers for storage needs.
