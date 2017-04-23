Your browser is out-of-date.

A 4bhk Bangalore house with modern and soothing interiors

Justwords Justwords
Staggered Cubes, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist living room
Loading admin actions …

Aptly named “Staggered Cubes” owing to its ultramodern structure, this 4bhk house was built by the architects at Aadyam Design Studio on a 40*50 feet plot. The residence comes with a home office on the ground floor and boasts of a beautiful water body right after you cross the entrance. A large skylight floods the interiors with sunlight, while elements like wood, stone, concrete, glass, and glossy laminate come together for an exciting design scheme. The colour scheme is mostly neutral and soothing, although the kid’s bedroom and bathroom are vibrant. Trendy furniture, sleek designs and inbuilt storage are some of the other attractions of this property.

Impressive and lofty facade

Road facing elevation Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist houses Building,Window,Sky,Urban design,House,Condominium,Wood,Neighbourhood,Residential area,Real estate
Road facing elevation

Road facing elevation

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

White, butter yellow and cubic volumes define the structure of this 3-storied house, while glass and wooden elements add style and warmth.

Texture play

Compound wall Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist houses
Compound wall

Compound wall

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

A closer look reveals how different textures like concrete, stone, and wood join hands elegantly to lend visual interest and character to the facade.

Elegant entrance

Entrance Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist living room
Entrance

Entrance

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Different shades of polished wood lend warmth and personality to the entrance door as well as the flooring. You can also admire the small pool-like water feature with blue mosaic lining the floor, and a sleek bench for sitting and taking off shoes.

Cosy living

Living Space Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist living room
Living Space

Living Space

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Glossy wooden surfaces in different tones make the living space warm, cosy and welcoming. The designs are simple yet trendy.

Stylish connection

Staggered Cubes, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist kitchen
Staggered Cubes

Staggered Cubes

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

The living and dining areas are connected by the water feature you saw before as well as a large skylight which ushers in lots of natural light.

Rustic touch

Weeping wall Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist style garden
Weeping wall

Weeping wall

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Rugged but sleek stones clad the wall leading up to the skylight, making for a stylish but rustic statement.


Smart sink unit

Crockery Unit Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist dining room
Crockery Unit

Crockery Unit

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

The common sink unit in the dining space is rendered in white and translucent glass for a modern appeal and, it caters to various storage needs too.

Inviting open kitchen

Open Modular kitchen Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist kitchen White
Open Modular kitchen

Open Modular kitchen

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

White and dark grey make a classy and very fashionable statement in this modular kitchen, lined with glossy cabinets and modern appliances.

Cutting-edge staircase

Stairs Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Stairs

Stairs

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Clear glass balustrades and unique wood and grey steps make this staircase one of a kind. Small circular holes in the wall of the landing bring in natural light as well.

Lively kid’s room

Wardrobe in kids room Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist nursery/kids room
Wardrobe in kids room

Wardrobe in kids room

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

A splash of peppy green on the smart wooden wall unit cheers up the kid’s bedroom beautifully. A combination of closets, cabinets and open shelves make this unit very storage-friendly.

Youthful bathroom

Toilet in kids room Aadyam Design Studio Minimalist bathroom
Toilet in kids room

Toilet in kids room

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Lively green inbuilt closets also add playfulness to the kid’s bathroom, while a large mirror makes it seem spacious. Beige tiles make for a soothing ambiance.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


