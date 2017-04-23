A 4bhk Bangalore house with modern and soothing interiors

Aptly named “Staggered Cubes” owing to its ultramodern structure, this 4bhk house was built by the architects at Aadyam Design Studio on a 40*50 feet plot. The residence comes with a home office on the ground floor and boasts of a beautiful water body right after you cross the entrance. A large skylight floods the interiors with sunlight, while elements like wood, stone, concrete, glass, and glossy laminate come together for an exciting design scheme. The colour scheme is mostly neutral and soothing, although the kid’s bedroom and bathroom are vibrant. Trendy furniture, sleek designs and inbuilt storage are some of the other attractions of this property.
White, butter yellow and cubic volumes define the structure of this 3-storied house, while glass and wooden elements add style and warmth.
A closer look reveals how different textures like concrete, stone, and wood join hands elegantly to lend visual interest and character to the facade.
Different shades of polished wood lend warmth and personality to the entrance door as well as the flooring. You can also admire the small pool-like water feature with blue mosaic lining the floor, and a sleek bench for sitting and taking off shoes.
Glossy wooden surfaces in different tones make the living space warm, cosy and welcoming. The designs are simple yet trendy.
The living and dining areas are connected by the water feature you saw before as well as a large skylight which ushers in lots of natural light.
Rugged but sleek stones clad the wall leading up to the skylight, making for a stylish but rustic statement.
The common sink unit in the dining space is rendered in white and translucent glass for a modern appeal and, it caters to various storage needs too.
White and dark grey make a classy and very fashionable statement in this modular kitchen, lined with glossy cabinets and modern appliances.
Clear glass balustrades and unique wood and grey steps make this staircase one of a kind. Small circular holes in the wall of the landing bring in natural light as well.
A splash of peppy green on the smart wooden wall unit cheers up the kid’s bedroom beautifully. A combination of closets, cabinets and open shelves make this unit very storage-friendly.
Lively green inbuilt closets also add playfulness to the kid’s bathroom, while a large mirror makes it seem spacious. Beige tiles make for a soothing ambiance.
Take another tour - A modern and stylish home in Hyderabad