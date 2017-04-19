10 keys to unlock beautiful spaces in a small apartment

Compact living is the face of urban culture today! Many of us live in small apartments and understand the constraints of a small space and the consequent value of every inch. There are times when the small apartment feels much more functional considering today's busy-urban lifestyle and nuclear family setup, and then there are those times when the house feel too very small to accommodate your favorite couch or that family dinning table and remains visually and physically cluttered all the time.It becomes a behemoth task to ideate design and figure out ways to arrange the

furniture along with other household items, for achieving a more spacious, clutter-free, bright and airy home.

But, a few simple tricks can help you turn the dream into a reality and what once appeared a behemoth task will appear like a few small and easy steps.These tricks are based on the simple concepts of scale, light and movement which when manipulated can lead to a beautiful, easy and practical space that appears voluminous and emanates style.

So, let not the small space confine you, go ahead and re-discover the charm of your home with these simple tricks to transform a room of petite proportions into a spacious-bright area.