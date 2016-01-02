A stylish home in the lap of luxury

While most of us are focusing on the design of walls and flooring, there are others who focus on the ceiling too. So, today we introduce you to a house that has a spectacular ceiling, which basically adds a new dimension to the house. The rest of the house has been given a subtle touch to enhance the design of the ceiling and keep it as the sole centre of attention. Designed by skilful hands of P&D associates from Bharuch, this house will surely inspire you to use similar design in your house as well. Let’s start the tour!
The ceiling of the house is the most bizarre feature. It has been so intricately designed that it imparts a falling and droopy look. The creation of sleek golden metallic slabs is nothing less than a structural wonder. The golden décor is totally in line with the subtle interiors. The metallic beams look like broken pillars that are asymmetrical in design but make the whole place look absolutely spectacular and ravishing.
Flowers are extremely special to humans. The effect of natural flowers is absolutely unmatched and breathtakingly beautiful. This corner of the bedroom displays a metallic flower vase that looks absolutely ravishing against the wooden bed and wooden flooring. They infuse a harmonious blend with the bed linen and the curtains thus creating a perfect magical aura.
This picture depicts the musical inclination of the owner. The placement of guitar and an intricate wooden figurine makes the best partner in a bedroom. A guitar is an ideal solitary counterpart. This corner of the bedroom lends such a personalised and warm touch that one may feel at home instantly. The lonely standing lamp too blends in with the wooden detailing, thus creating a unified picture.
The hallway of this house is huge and grand. Its real grandiosity can be judged from the fact that the living room, kitchen, dining area all can be captured in a single frame. The living room is a beautiful palette of light and bright hues. The beige sofa set is well contrasted by the bright orange cushions that lend a radiant effect in the room. However, the showstopper is still the ceiling that makes the whole area glow in its radiant glory. A brown and black rug under the table adds a soft dash of brightness to the otherwise plain area.
The bedroom design needs to be extremely cosy and comforting. The bedroom design of this house is made with subtle and sleek wooden patterns and plain interiors. The partial wooden wall gives a refreshing break from the monotonous mute colours. Also, the flooring of the house is done in such a way that it makes the entire room exude a pleasing and comforting aura. The room has an opening directly in the exteriors to enjoy natural beauty at all times.
Looking for similar architectures? Take a look at this one : A home with a charming soul