A stylish home in the lap of luxury

The bedroom design needs to be extremely cosy and comforting. The bedroom design of this house is made with subtle and sleek wooden patterns and plain interiors. The partial wooden wall gives a refreshing break from the monotonous mute colours. Also, the flooring of the house is done in such a way that it makes the entire room exude a pleasing and comforting aura. The room has an opening directly in the exteriors to enjoy natural beauty at all times.

