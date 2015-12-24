Your browser is out-of-date.

​A stylish apartment full of purity

LalMun Apartment, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern living room
While colourful designs and walls have made a special place for themselves in the modern and contemporary world, the mute interiors still remain the most versatile concepts when it comes to interior design. These patterns never go out of fashion and can be paired and accentuated with fun elements to add a touch of uniqueness. This particular house designed by Errol Reubens Associates from Ahemdabad, is based on different shades of white and is accentuated by smart wooden details and accents. Let’s take you around!

Glowing living

LalMun Apartment, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern dining room Couch,Furniture,Picture frame,Window blind,Table,Hall,Window,studio couch,Living room,Interior design
The living room is again designed in subtle shades of white. The use of black accents adds brightness and colour to this area. A sprawling sofa set and a traditional swing impart a typical Indian house aura to the room. The combined dining space makes the overall area warm and pleasing. The accent wall is beautifully done in perforated white patterns and is accentuated by the red and black modern art painting.

White aura

LalMun Apartment, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern living room Property,Building,Furniture,Comfort,Couch,Interior design,Picture frame,Architecture,Table,Living room
Mute interiors and wooden patterns are best friends when it comes to modern home designs. This bedroom is designed on the same theme as this makes use of light shades of white along with classy wooden furniture and details. While the king size bed creates the perfect sleeping repose, the inclusion of additional seating area induces a warm personalised touch in the room. You might also notice the huge glass windows that will allow maximum incoming of bright natural light.

A touch of Colour

LalMun Apartment, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern style bedroom Property,Comfort,Picture frame,Building,Lighting,Bed frame,Interior design,Flooring,Wood,Floor
The second bedroom is designed with the same base colour. The whole room is done in mute colours that work together to enhance the beauty of wooden details. The door, wardrobes and bed are done in a similar tone to create a unified effect. This area is given a colourful touch with a beautiful modern art painting that is full of a wide palette of colours. This room looks complete with this sleek wall addition.

Purple elegance

LalMun Apartment, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern living room
The front side of the bedroom looks absolutely gorgeous with the inclusion of a subtle shade of purple. The wooden details act as the perfect brightening factor in the room that makes it extremely classy and rich. One may straight away notice the purple accent wall that is designed using bright white and purple wallpaper. It looks just perfect in the small little portion and instantly brightens the room. From a distance it feels like a loose part of the false ceiling.

Sneak peek

LalMun Apartment, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern style bedroom
Purple and white is a unique combination. However, there are different shades of purple that can be incorporated in the room. While some shades may brighten the room instantly, there are other shades that can easily blend in with the subtle interiors and mute surroundings. This purple sofa set is the perfect example of a neutral purple shade that does not overwhelm the overall décor but maintains the holistic neutrality of the room. The three colours; white, purple and wooden brown are designed on the 60, 30, 10 concept and casts a purely magical spell in the room.

Do you think white colour is perfect for home decor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.


No, Thanks