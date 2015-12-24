​A stylish apartment full of purity

Purple and white is a unique combination. However, there are different shades of purple that can be incorporated in the room. While some shades may brighten the room instantly, there are other shades that can easily blend in with the subtle interiors and mute surroundings. This purple sofa set is the perfect example of a neutral purple shade that does not overwhelm the overall décor but maintains the holistic neutrality of the room. The three colours; white, purple and wooden brown are designed on the 60, 30, 10 concept and casts a purely magical spell in the room.

Looking for a stylish home? This ideabook will help you choose your style : A home oozing with style