​A home designed in subtle elegance

A small city flat is always tough to design. Even after buying a good property, the owners are generally not satisfied with the interior décor. The interiors are so haphazard at times, that they make the place look cluttered and messy. So to help you in this regard, we bring you a flat that is very subtly designed in light tones and simplistic patterns. The alacritys designers in Pune have made use of even the smallest space possible and have given this small flat a functional and operational look. Get inspired by the compact yet engaging designs that impart a homely feel to this residence.
The living room of the house is majorly designed with a simplistic and minimalistic approach. Dominated by the subtle shade of white, this place is highly pleasing and extremely welcoming. Especially designed for a small city apartment, all its elements are working in cohesion to give this room a bright and spacious feel. From the ceiling to the flooring to even the ivory sofa set, the room is gleaming with radiance from all sides. The use of wooden veneer also lends a sober touch to the room and maintains the same mellow tone. Do not miss the artistic veneer creations on the opposite wall that go in perfect unison with the coffee table and curtain hangers. Even the false ceiling plays its part by inducing a star lit theme.
The kitchen is designed on the minimalistic touch. The wooden veneer is on the same lines as the bedroom and the living room. The designers have eliminated the need of an extra dining room by placing the dining table right besides the kitchen. The use of three colours, white, brown and black set the right frame for a perfect kitchen ambience. The use of black granite brightens the otherwise dull kitchen and renders a sassy stance.
The kid’s bedroom is designed with a magical touch. The owner was sure that the bedroom should have separate beds for both the kids. On the same demands, the designers designed two twin beds that are informally separated by a jigsaw headboard. The cool idea of a common headboard does not add a formal separation feel. The designers have used all the space under the bed and even in the headboard design to make the place more organised and clutter free.
We would like to end the tour with the most impressive part of the entire home décor. Another intriguing portion of the kid’s bedroom is the door and wardrobe design. The kid’s bedroom is equipped with light veneer wooden details that are embellished with light jigsaw puzzle design on the top. Perfect design for kids, this pattern is effectively arranged so that there is no overlapping with the wardrobe panels or cabinets. It helps to keep the curiosity in kids alive and also makes a great room décor.
