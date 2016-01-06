​An industrial home inspired by modernity

Do you think marble is the perfect building material? Have you seen the different applications of marble? We are sure you must have missed on this one. This house is an iconic example of a new and contemporary use of marble not just in flooring but for wall décor as well. The whole house is given an industrial feel pertaining to the clear and perfect layout and minimal furniture. Designed by Planet 3 Studios P Limited, architects from Mumbai, this house is a perfect example of an industrial style home. Let's take you over a tour for better insights.
The staircase of this house is something probably you have never seen before. Not only they connect the different floors together, the stairs even mingle with the existing interiors to create a seamless finish. Just like the other parts of the room, the stairs are also designed in white and brown hues to make the place more harmonious. The space underneath the stairs is effectively utilised for storage.
The dining room of this house is created amidst a perforated wall that basically creates a highly glamorous and out-of-the world ambience. The white interiors help to create a subtle interior that works in perfect accordance with the white marble walls. The dining table is majorly a grey and white ensemble that is minimalist crafted to blend in well with the marble.
We bet you would have never seen such a chandelier before. Not exactly a chandelier, this artifact is basically a unique combination of a chandelier and a statement light. Unlike a chandelier, it is not made of glass crystals, but glass tubes that collectively imbue the shape of a porcupine. This looks perfect against the white and grey sofa set and smooth and sparkling white marble.
A secluded study area is created in one quite section of the house. The walls are done with circular white designs that overall create a sense of space. The perky yellow platform exudes a chic appeal that is perfectly contrasted by the black revolving chair. This area is built separately so that it witnesses minimum disturbance. The false ceiling lamps and glass windows ensure effective lighting.
The kitchen is designed on the open plan concept. It is designed on the similar theme of white and brown and looks just perfect against the white marble and the trendy false ceiling. A modular touch is given to the kitchen that gets ample natural light from the wide glass windows. A sleek breakfast counter is created in one corner to enjoy a quick cup of coffee.
A formal study area is created on the top floor that gives the reader a secluded place to enjoy a good read or to get over with the official work. A relaxing leather recliner and footrest make the perfect seating for the reader. A droopy table lamp adds a touch of elegance and uniqueness in the area. This area is also perfectly lit by the backlit false ceiling.
