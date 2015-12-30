Living in a wooden wonder

A lot can be done with wood. While the past incorporated wood in the form of plain slender patterns, modern times have changed the basic use of this versatile material in home decor. While wood, stone and glass have always been regarded as a universal combination, this can even be paired with new materials like metal to create an absolutely unique product. On the similar lines, we take you on a tour of a home that has incorporated wood in the most contemporary way possible. This home design by P & D Associates from Bharuch makes use of different shades of wood and matching accents that overall create a great source of inspiration. Let’s start the tour!
Upon arrival, we are greeted by an absolute spectacular layout that is designed with trendy wooden details and products that look just perfect with the subtle interiors. The interiors of this home are mainly done in white and shades of white to enhance the beauty of wooden textures. Different shades of wood can be seen in this room like the coffee table, wooden wall and the wooden dining table, all creating a beautiful fusion of colours. These details are highlighted with small LED lamps that are fitted right on top.
The one place that needs to exude maximum comfort is the bedroom. Every single element of this room should allow you to rest and relax. The designers have worked on the same idea and created a highly welcoming and pleasing repose. This bedroom has a brick wall that is painted in a natural colour. To further enhance the earthy touch, this place is embellished with huge bright green leaves that look just perfect against the good old rustic wall. Use of rustic colours like steel, grey and white exemplifies the comfort associated with the room.
The second bedroom is designed on a relatively royal theme. This bedroom has a huge headboard that is well blended with the wall of the room. This puffed headboard is framed in a darker shade of brown that overall imparts a traditional and formal feel. A quiet study area that is fitted with under-the-counter LED study lamps further accompanies the bedroom. Another source of lighting is the sleek glass window that brightens up the whole area with its goodness and radiance.
The dining table is located right besides the living room. An age-old tradition in Indian houses is the provision of a washbasin besides the dining table. The basin here is accompanied by a huge hexagonal shaped mirror that is fitted perfectly against the stonewall. The earthen pot washbasin is mounted on a stone platform to create a harmonious organic feel.
Save the best for the last, yes Indeed! The best part of this house is the glass and wood combination windows that bridge the gap between the interiors and the exteriors. This area is further made functional by the inclusion of wooden cupboard that acts as a secondary storage area preferably as a shoe rack.
