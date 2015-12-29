A home for every pocket

Today we will take you around a 2 BHK apartment that is simple and subtle. The prudent use of black and white colour gives this house a classy touch, which is easily evident from the modern sofa set. You will be absolutely spellbound by the suave and sassy look rendered by this apartment that looks extremely stylish with the nature inspired balcony, which acts as a beautiful bridge between the interiors and the exteriors. Designed by Sneha Samtani I Interior Design, interior architects from Mumbai this residence is truly a delightful abode. Have a look!
The living room is the main center of attraction of this residence. This beautiful room is further accentuated and made functional by the help of a new and different sofa set that is a broad mix of white and black hues. The conventional L-shaped seating is given a strong vibe by the use of contrasting black and white hues that create an illusionary pattern of their own. A swarthy black rug acts as a perfect counterpart in this stupendous display.
Any living room just can’t do without a coffee table. In the similar lines, even this house has included a sleek and sassy coffee table that does not overwhelm the overall look of the house, instead creates a beautiful harmony between the white and black décor. Another stunning feature of this huge wooden block is that it is basically an ensemble of wood and glass with shimmery gold flakes that radiate beautifully in the light of false ceiling LED lamps.
While all the focus is on the living room, we would also like to focus on the most striking feature of this place; the sofa set. The white and black concoction is designed perfectly in traditional L-shaped pattern. It uses a trendy zigzag pattern that basically adds curiosity to the area. The exit door to the balcony is fitted with a glass display and a concealed mini bar to help you enjoy the beautiful weather and interiors with a little extra kick.
The entrance of this house is something you would love to enjoy. The entrance is a combination of two sturdy wooden doors out of which one is a plain wood and the other is a combination of wood and glass. The wood used here is in a dark tone as it presents a beautiful contrast to the subtle interiors that immediately begin once you open the door. The beautiful wall mounting of lord Ganesh offers you a pleasant and warm welcome inside.
The balcony of this house is given a warm, personalised feel with the help of mellow lighting and quiet stance. It is an ideal place to relax and lounge with friends and family. The balcony also looks better with the addition of green, vivid plants that add a cheerful and appealing effect in the area. Even during the day, the huge glass windows allow the maximum incoming of natural light that brightens the interiors with cheer and bliss.
