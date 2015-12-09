A home that leaves you begging for more

A home is where the heart is. However, it is tough to convert a house into a home, especially when your heart desires so much. So, to help you zero it down to one décor that will help you design a magnificent home, we bring to you a house that is designed on modern and trendy outlook and patterns by interior architects - Design cafe from Bangalore. This house is given a splendid look by the wise use of modern sensibilities and inclusions that overall impart it a unique stance. Let’s start the tour!
The living room of this house is indeed inspired by traditional Indian motifs and patterns. The beautiful mute wall colours and a pristine sofa set will leave you spellbound in their charming glory. Another striking feature that is here to blow your mind is the unique white artwork done on wooden pillars that informally act as a diversion between the living and the dining area. Each element of this area from the coffee table to the flooring bestows their extreme magical spell in this space.
The second impression of the living room is more subtle and sober. This is basically the entrance that leads you to the living room. A subtle brightness is added in this area by the use of sober yet rich wallpaper that looks absolutely beautiful against the wooden cabinet. This area is given an elongated feel and the use of lightly toned pastel shades adds a sense of space and brightness in the area.
On the other side of the white wooden motifs is the dining table. This place is designed with a very personalised and warm feel. The splendid false ceiling design along with a shimmering ceiling hung lamp impart the room a bright and well-lit stance. If one may notice, the opposite wall is done in thick acrylic paint that gives a refreshing break from the monotonous light pastel colours. The dining table is a simple structure with black and white combination that looks just perfect against the neutral flooring.
The master bedroom of this house has been made on a simple yet elegant theme. The use of wooden wardrobe and a classic style bed makes this room look extremely sleek. The accent wall is given a distinctive look by the use of brick inspired design. Overall, this place renders a highly subtle earthy feel that is further brightened by effective placement of LED lamps. Both the bedrooms of this house give the perfect country style look and make you feel a part of a rich jungle resort.
The second bedroom of this house is another example of an earthly delight. The different shades of brown add life into this room that is basically brightened with a darkly toned wooden material that looks perfect against the lightly toned accent wall. The huge glass window makes the place bright and radiant with the help of natural goodness of the sun. The wooden flooring further makes this bedroom charming with the perfect organic touch.
Looking for more ideas? Do not miss out on this one : A home from another planet