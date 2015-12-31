​A traditional Indian home with wooden accents

The other part of the living room is majorly a wooden ensemble that predominately has a wall mounted TV and a wooden cabinet. This whole architecture is again in line with white and wooden combination. If one may notice, the central part of this display is given a bright purple touch by the addition of brown and purple wallpaper. The wooden wonders, even extend to the ceilings and exude a modern and surreal effect.

Want to buy a new house? Looking for some tips to save on budget while buying a house? This ideabook is a perfect guide : How to buy a home on a budget