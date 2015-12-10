Effective ideas for one room apartments

Decorating single room apartment with all requisite furniture and décor an individual may need is a challenging task as one has to make right choices between essentials and non-essentials. In this situation multi-functional furniture is the ideal choice as this can meet several needs without sacrificing on owner comfort. As these are rental apartments one may not be keen on spending on permanent decor and in such circumstances light furniture that can be folded and moved around the house is the best option.

The most difficult decisions while selecting furniture and other décor objects for a small apartment are about which areas to focus on and which ones to leave alone.Simple and versatile pieces of furniture like foldable tables and chairs, modular sofa, small décor pieces and simple lighting fixtures made of paper and wires made at home can help to brighten up even the dullest apartment. Decorative furnishings, kitsch rugs and artistic prints will bring color and spark while floating rustic cabinets that can be hung in the kitchen will create storage space. Here are a few furniture arrangement ideas that will create space and improve functionality of a small apartment.