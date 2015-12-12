Create a bathroom inside your bedroom

We all dream of a sassy and suave bathroom. There have been numerous designs and styles possible while designing a bathroom. But all these styles focus only on decorating the interiors of a bathroom that is located at a specified position according to the floor plan of the house. But what if we suggest you to change the location of the bathroom? What if we tell that in these modern days, bathrooms can be created inside the bedrooms as well? Sounds surreal right? It is true. Now bathrooms can very much share the same space as the bedroom. This technique helps to accentuate the overall look of the area that has a bed and a bathtub in a single frame. To educate you more about this new and contemporary design, we bring to you an idea book that illustrates the step-by-step creation of this wonderful marvel. Have a look!
Here we present you certain possibilities that can be incorporated in your bathroom to create a stunning visual delight. The shower should be placed at an accessible position. The design or pattern of the shower should be kept simple so that it is easy to hold and easier to operate. The shower should look like a supreme entity of the bathroom. An entangled chord or rusted metal will spoil the look of the bathroom as well as the bedroom. Try going for lustrous and chic metal like stainless steel to give your place a sassy look. You may also look for bizarre shapes of showers to add curiosity and uniqueness in your bedroom cum bathroom. Use of wall mounted or wall fitted sleek fittings will help the place gain a spacious feel.
Just like any other zone of the house, this bedroom with a bath needs special attention. It is not possible to just move certain things to create a different zone. This part considers special attention as this involves connection of water pipelines, bathroom fittings and many other things as well. The design should be such that it does not spoil the overall look and feel of the bedroom. Instead, should enhance it manifold. While planning your space, be careful to keep some sort of demarcation between the two areas. This can either be formal or informal as per taste. Also, choose a space that can accommodate a functional bathroom. This does not need to be huge or lavish in every case. In some cases, the space could be small and cosy but it has to be functional and operational in every sense.
Before starting the design or construction there should be certain things clear in your mind. It includes the layout of the bathroom. As in, what do you need in your bathroom. Is a bathtub required? If yes, what shape, size and colour. If not, then what all is needed? Try making a blueprint or rough draft of the same for a better clarification. You might also need to know the placement of underground piping and wiring. You must be sure that all bathroom fittings can be easily connected to the piping. This factor plays a very important part in deciding the layout. Also, the construction of the bathroom should not interfere or tarnish the existing electric wires or sockets, as it may prove dangerous in the long run. Also, try to make a rough picture of colour combinations, type of flooring and wall décor before starting off with the construction.
Another possibility to render a unique touch to the bathroom is the inclusion of floor level showers. The reason behind this idea is that you do not have a designated shower cubicle or shower space in this design. Therefore, you cannot afford to use a high-elevated shower. Use of low rise or floor level shower will help you take a soothing and relaxing bath in the bathtub itself. This will also help the designer to give easy connections to the shower and maintain an appropriate shower pressure. You might also like to play with crazy shapes and patterns of shower design to further make the place appealing and highly pleasing. You may also like to incorporate a suave bathtub, according to your preferred design theme. This can either be minimalistic or luxurious or even modern.
As this design by Samarina projects from Russia incorporates a blend of two zones into one, there is no point creating a formal demarcation in the form of a wall or door or even a sliding window. This will give the bathroom a separated feel. To fit two functionally different areas into a single frame, let the flooring do the job. This will not only help them combine but will also provide a subtle demarcation between the two areas. In case your bedroom flooring is based on wooden tiles, you can place a carpet in the bathroom area to create a smooth difference. This will help you save money on installing different flooring in the bathroom. For a cheaper option, you can place a contrasting rug in the bathroom area to accentuate the overall décor and add brightness in the area.
Another possibility when including a bedroom with a bathroom is the placement and positioning of furniture. The furniture can be so strategically placed that it can easily hide the bathtub at times. For the guests who do not like the sight of bathroom in the bedroom, you can easily arrange the furniture to hide the bathtub. In case you want to flaunt this crazy design, you can remove the furniture appropriately. This easy technique will keep the places combined yet different. Another way to hide the bathtub is by the use of curtains, which can be covered as and when required. This will increase the look of the bedroom and hide the bathtub too, thus proving to be highly economical way of decorating both areas.
