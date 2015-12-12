Create a bathroom inside your bedroom

Another possibility when including a bedroom with a bathroom is the placement and positioning of furniture. The furniture can be so strategically placed that it can easily hide the bathtub at times. For the guests who do not like the sight of bathroom in the bedroom, you can easily arrange the furniture to hide the bathtub. In case you want to flaunt this crazy design, you can remove the furniture appropriately. This easy technique will keep the places combined yet different. Another way to hide the bathtub is by the use of curtains, which can be covered as and when required. This will increase the look of the bedroom and hide the bathtub too, thus proving to be highly economical way of decorating both areas.

