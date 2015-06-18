A minimalist Japanese home

In recent times, the influence of Japanese architecture and design is pushing beyond the realms of Japan all across the world. In the countryside of Hampshire, England, the Japanese influence in this home is more than noticeable. Astronaut Kawada Architecture had been approached to renovate and extend an old farmhouse, however, their clients desired for the new extension to be of a minimalist Japanese style and for the interior of to be consistent throughout the entire home. It was a case of finding the perfect fusion of the traditional farmhouse and introducing the new architectural style. Keep reading to see how the architects managed to do find the perfect balance and create a one of a kind home.
The exterior of the home is truly spectacular. The sunken structure presents a symmetrical and open façade with large panes of glazing across the ground level. Japanese architecture has always melded the home with nature. This is demonstrated here with the structure of the home presenting as a holistic part of the landscape surrounds.
In this image we can begin to appreciate the contrast between the older farm house and the new minimalist structure. Though many would find it difficult to believe that these two very different architectures styles could blend so seamlessly—it has occurred effortlessly here. The large glazing complete the package of this view and leave us wondering what could be behind the glasswork…
Inside the kitchen we are greeted into a room of pure minimalist design. It's a space that oozes luxury and sophistication due to the high-end quality materials and sleek finishes. Notice how the black tiles and cabinets are of a glossy finish that reflect the ever-changing light that streams through the skylights.
As the main focal point of the living room, we are automatically aware of the industrial style lighting that hangs from the ceiling. They're an intriguing lighting choice that bring a certain interest to the room. We especially love the dark stained exposed timber beams that reveal the homes heritage past.
From this perspective we can see the vast openness of the traditional farm house. Astronaut Kawada Architecture have chosen a dominant white colour scheme to emphasise the open layout with the aim to draw focus towards the huge window. As the occupant walks down the stairs their gaze is drawn naturally out of the window towards the outside.
Modern oriental interiors are identifiable by their simple sophisticated look—likewise in this bathroom. Located in the loft of the home the bathroom has been left sparsely furnished to ensure the shape of the room and its high quality finishings remain the focal point of the space. It's a perfect tranquil retreat for the owners who will no doubt spend many hours soaking in the stainless steel standalone bathtub.
