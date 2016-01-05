This is how you decorate in white

White symbolises purity, wholeness and new beginnings. There is something quite comforting and calming about the white hue, it provides a neutral space or a blank canvas ready for ideas. White can be used in any and every room of the home and it can be harmonised with every other shade of the colour spectrum. The current ideabook will offer a few inspirations of white tinted rooms.
Since white can be matched with any and every tint of the colour spectrum, metal hues are no exception to that fact. In this image, the designers of this kitchen have used white everywhere in the room and combined it marvellously with the stainless steel tones the the hood range and the fridge. White can suit every taste types and create a welcoming atmosphere for this kitchen and every other room of the home.
Using lighter tones in a small apartment will help greatly in increasing the illusion of more space since light bounces off effortlessly from white walls, white furniture or decorative pieces. This open air flat breathes serenity where the colour tones oscillate between soft grey, creamy white and a light wooden tone. This is a very comfortable setting for a small apartment.
The swerving and curving lines of this bedroom are of a futuristic feel. This room pushes the boundaries of modernism to a new reach by presenting fluid lines that create much movement for this bedroom. A person will definitely have a deep and restful night sleep when nestled in this room. The overall look of this bedroom is enchanting and cosy.
This picture is an inspiration to decorate one's office where the room has a few splashes of pastel colours here and there that don't disturb the calming stillness of white. Once again the white colour tone is matched to wooden elements and light coloured decorative and storing pieces in this room. No intense colours will disturb the person sitting at the desk which helps for concentration. This project has been made possible by Un Paseo en Globo.
Since natural sunlight is perfectly reflected off a white wall, using that tint in a bathroom will serve as an additional element to spread the light throughout the room. The interesting aspect of this room is with the textured white wall coverings that provide a lovely, yet trendy atmosphere to the room. Classic white walls are a great aspect to have in a room but a textured wall makes it even better.