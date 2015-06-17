A sleek London apartment

Another standard home renovation? No, far from it. Overseen by RS Architects, a traditional double storey home has been tastefully converted into two quaint apartments. These apartments offer the perfect arrangement for a small family to live and work in the desirable area of North London. With sleek modern interiors and a décor that boasts sophistication, it's a home that will be well appreciated by their new owners. As a bonus; the new apartment contains not on a beautiful terrace, but also a summer house to enjoy.
Situated apart of a row of brick homes is the freshly renovated apartment. Their characterful façades along with the long steps that lead to the front door is typical of North London.
In a cramped city such as London it’s such a treat for the owners to be able to enjoy their own private garden. New timber sleepers have been used to create garden beds which can be filled with ever-green plants to create an urban forest feel.
The true highlight of the apartment is the summer house located at the rear of the property. It's an older building which has been given a fresh lick of paint on the exterior, and on the inside it's been opened up to provide plenty of room for the new owners to undertake their passions.
It will be a well used outdoor area thanks to the newly constructed decking. All that's missing is some outdoor furniture, or it can be left unfurnished to allow for a spontaneous game of backyard cricket!
A white colour scheme sets a precedent for the interior of the home. Here in the kitchen the cabinetry incorporates reflective surfaces which allow the light to bounce all throughout. It's a space that despite its small size is able to include all the features expected in a modern kitchen.
Here in the living room it is light and open so that the owners can enjoy dining and relaxing in a space that feels spacious and uncluttered. The soft look of the timber flooring chosen by RS Architect gives the room a soft and natural appearance.
In this image we can look at the apartments well organised bathroom. Though it is small in space the room doesn't feel cramped or constraint due to a number of thoughtful design considerations. A white colour scheme keeps the room feeling light and open thanks to the large tiling selected for the walls and floor. Every inch of space in the bathroom has been used to be functional with no unnecessary or bulky features in place.
London is a city that is growing in population too fast for the housing supply to keep up. With a city which is limited in space it's becoming increasingly difficult for enough houses to be built to meet demand. Click the link below for an intriguing collection of seven attached London homes which are bringing quality homes in the smallest of spaces.