Use marble to the maximum

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
homify Modern living room
The elegant and noble material that is marble has always been used in palaces of sacred spaces. With everything that is available at anyone's fingertips nowadays, marble has made an entrance into the homes of many. It can be laid out on every imaginable surface of the home. Who hasn't dreamed of a marble countertop, marble flooring or even an entire room covered in marble? The following will provide a few ideas to that effect.

Contemporary kitchen

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

This picture is an example of how a classic material such as marble can be combined with modern materials like wood and concrete. All these elements combined make for a contemporary kitchen where the old is mixed with the new. A beautiful white marble countertop of the kitchen island and the back wall of the kitchen are complemented by the concrete and wooden pieces of this kitchen.

All marbled out

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
LIVE IN

Lighter tinted marble is a great shade to use in a bathroom because it encompasses tranquility and offers an appeasing setting. The luxurious feel of this type of material creates the perfect environment for a restful and pleasant bathing time. Who wouldn't want to go about their daily routine in this bathroom?

Elegant living

South Crown Street Living Room homify Modern living room refirbishment,renovation,aberdeen,house,living,scandinavian,stove,wood burner,timber
homify

South Crown Street Living Room

When opting for the material that is marble, it can be introduced in a room in a small amount all the while making the same stunning impact. The image shown here is of a lovely living room where a sumptuous grey marbled fireplace stands proudly in the centre of the room. The fireplace is the focal point of this living room as well as being the heating point. This project has been made possible by Brown + Brown Architects.

BBQ in style

Casa MT, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
GLR Arquitectos

This lavish looking grilling area has everything to offer to an onlooker. It is built within a separation of the rest of the outdoor area for intimacy and privacy. The material used is of a dark grey and charcoal hue which gives much character to this space. To eat, lounge or grill in this area is to BBQ in style!

Dark marbled kitchen

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Moderno en Moreno, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Modern kitchen
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste

The regal dark espresso tint of the marble used in this kitchen leaves quite an impression. When using dark tints in any room, the important aspect to keep in mind is that the room must be well lit otherwise the space will seem narrower and smaller. This luxurious dark marbled kitchen has a great amount of natural sunlight stream through the room.

