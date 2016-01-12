A zest of yellow for every room of the home

Yellow is the colour of creativity and mental prowess: it is also associated with communication and cheerfulness. When present in a room, it invigorates and provides a perfect setting for uplifting optimism. There is also a
sunny side up element to the happy lemon colour. Here are a few inspirations to colour your home with a fun zest of yellow.
When opting for a modern and invigorating design, a few touches of yellow can go a long way for decorative purposes. This kitchen offers everything trendy and modern style lovers would want. There is much storage space available and the designers included many resonant colours into this room. This room carries a youthful spirit with the help of the jazzy yellow dining room chairs and the same coloured door of the shelving unit in the background.
A dash of lemon in a room predominated by another colour will add just the right amount of colour and liveliness to the room. That is made to be true with the current image where a completely white room with light marble flooring and staircase provide a serene atmosphere. That is mixed with a splash of lemon tinted vases and the splendid flashy yellow buffet.
A kitchen is the part of a home that sees a lot of movement and activity. It is the place where all gather to eat, share and laugh together. What better colour than yellow can encompass all of the aforementioned? The kitchen shown in this picture has been designed with vibrant yellow coloured cabinets which bring a zest of life to the room.
Here is another example of how yellow can be sprinkled here and there in a room. This living room contains just enough yellow to infuse cheerfulness throughout the room. A lovely yellow single seater chair of a modern design has been added to the room to match the yellow frames hung on the wall. This living room seems like a pleasant and inviting setting for much fun to be had.
This delightful bathroom has been designed by Stach & Daiker in a practical yet joyous way. Everything in this bathroom is made to provide a cheerful tone to the room: the fun grass-like green bathroom carpets and the soft yellow tiled back wall provide a cosy setting for this bathroom. Since this bathroom is of a smaller size, using lighter shades of colour will help making the room appear bigger.
In the bedroom, sometimes too many bright colours might not be the perfect setting for a restful sleep. However, this bedroom design has everything a romantic and girly setting would require. The delicate and highly detailed back board of the bed shines through the room with its delightful yellow tint that accords itself superbly with the pale grey walls and the field of butterflies on the bed.