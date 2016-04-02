Make the most of stone in your home

With much space available in a home, choosing a design for every room can be a challenge. Here is an example of an elongated bathroom that has been designed with the water element in mind by Die Hausmanufaktur. First off, the magnificent grey stone wall where the bathtub and the rain shower have been placed is a wonderful reminder of the stones found at the bottom of a lake or a river. Then, a furry and comfy cobalt blue carpet runs along in the middle of the room recreating the effect of a stream bustling through.