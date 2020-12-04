10 pictures of pooja rooms in kitchens

In modern houses and apartments, limited space often forces us to get creative with designing our rooms. While pooja rooms are an essential part of most Indian homes, having a separate room dedicated to prayer is a luxury that one sees only in large bungalows. In smaller homes, especially in apartments, designing a small pooja space within the kitchen is quite common.

While the idea may not appeal to everyone, since pooja rooms are supposed to be sacred spaces that need to be kept clean, it’s quite a practical solution for creating a quiet area where one won’t be disturbed during the early mornings and late evenings. Today, we present 10 images of pooja rooms in kitchens to give you a few ideas on how you can create one in your home.