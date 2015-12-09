​Make the most of your little courtyard

Trellises are usually made of a wooden or metallic structure. They basically look like a lattice that can help decorate the courtyard in a beautiful style. This is an old style decor element, but has been in trend for many years. It has evolved with time and is now embellished with bright colours and trendy patterns that can help accentuate the look of your courtyard garden. You can even make use of them to display a bright array of planters that can add colour to the area. This will not only save space, but will surely give your courtyard a refreshing look. A wide array of white trellises along a brightly coloured wall looks nothing less than spectacular. You can add multicolour trellises for a bolder, louder and effective touch.

