Tips and tricks for using bamboo in your home

When it comes to bamboo, it has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. While strength and tenacity is one advantage of bamboo, its hardness is another striking feature that makes it perfect for use in home construction. Bamboo is also a highly affordable material and its durability is unmatched as compared to other building materials. Bamboo is easily available, especially in countries like India, which make it suitable for all pockets, as you do not need to pay for an additional transportation cost. On the flip side, bamboo has its own share of disadvantages as well. Bamboo does not come in a variety of colours; therefore, it is not easy to blend with all styles of home decors. Secondly, bamboo is basically a wood that will not stand the test of time and get succumbed to water pretty fast. This calls for regular repairs and maintenance.

The picture shown above has been taken from the project Wood Venetian Blinds by Clinique Window Blind Systems.