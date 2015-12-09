7 simple tricks to furnish your small apartment

In a small apartment, every possible space should be utilised. Even the balcony can be put to use if you want to go a little extra creative. This involves converting the balcony into a seating area or may be a study area for the kids. For both these purposes, you need to privatise the balcony with the help of glass doors or simple curtains. This will further help you to create a personal space that can be decorated as per your wish and fancies. You can as well privatise your balcony with an array of colourful planters that will not only add privacy but also colour and freshness as well. Try going for effective lighting in the balcony that makes it a soothing place to relax after a hard day at work.

