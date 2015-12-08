​A marvellous home dressed in stone

The bedroom has an open ended coverage on the upper floor. The Egyptian white curtains next to the railings give that added sensuality to the bedroom. Adjoining the bedroom is the sliding door and the French windows which instigate you to move out to the open terrace to enjoy and relish the humble surroundings while you sit back and relax on the super cosy lounge chairs. The pitched roof ceiling further takes you deep into the rustic end of the spectrum of residential lifestyle.

Would like to go for a vacation home? Seeking ideas? Here's an excellent ideabook that will surely help : 6 things to know before buying a vacation home