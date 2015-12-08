​A marvellous home dressed in stone

It is rightly said that good things come in small packages. But in regards to family homes, when you have space in your hands to play with, with some planning you can get great landscapes and ambience in your humble abode. This architectural masterpiece designed by Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados, architects from Brazil, is one such example where the theme is nothing more than simplicity and style. The stone-inspired construction gives this residence a rustic but still very classy appearance. Be it the outdoors or the interiors, this lovely home is more of an indulgence and is bound to promote the entry of self-invited guests time and again.
To start with, the house has a fascinating façade. Be it the intelligent wall lights throughout the exteriors or the subtle white tone of the exteriors which, when combined with the lush green garden, pose a rather welcoming gesture. The asymmetric roofline of the house gives it more of a magnificent stance. Moreover the French windows on the lower and upper floors let you have a slight glance into the lavish interiors. The unique bidirectional ambient lighting throughout the exteriors accentuates the exterior design.
Ever fancy living without boundaries and letting the inner senses mingle with the neighbourhood scenery? Well, this house has just the thing you need. Be it the larger than life French windows or be it a whole side of the house made of glass, you get a spectacular view of the natural serenity surrounding the house. The crystal clear glass is more of an invisible shield keeping the weather elements out of the gorgeous interiors while provoking you to come out and enjoy the same weather.
The Living area of this gorgeous house is more of an open and cosy place to hangout for the major part of the day. The stone inspired design of the centre table, stairs as well as the walls give a rather rustic yet classy feel to the ambience. The unique and subtle hanging lights throughout the living area add to the magic and spread the aura of elegance and simplicity.
The tall pillars in the front part of the living room do nothing less than mesmerising the visitors with the extensive grandeur of the interiors. The endless glass walls add to the magic while connecting you to the scenic surroundings instantly bringing out the inner inspirational philosopher out of the inmates. The large and wood-inspired ceiling again connects with the overall theme of the place further adding to the magical aura.
The bedroom has an open ended coverage on the upper floor. The Egyptian white curtains next to the railings give that added sensuality to the bedroom. Adjoining the bedroom is the sliding door and the French windows which instigate you to move out to the open terrace to enjoy and relish the humble surroundings while you sit back and relax on the super cosy lounge chairs. The pitched roof ceiling further takes you deep into the rustic end of the spectrum of residential lifestyle.
