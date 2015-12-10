Your browser is out-of-date.

​A traditional home with a modern touch

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern living room
A traditional Indian home is marked with vintage accessories and conventional wooden designs. It is also marked with a pure and pious puja room that holds a special place in the overall home decor. On the same lines, we introduce to you a traditional Indian home in Whitefield, Bangalore, which has a marvelous collection of wooden furniture and designs. Designed by Suniti, this house is given a modern look by the inclusion of trendy staircase patterns and a cosy mezzanine display. Let’s introduce you to this beautiful fusion.

Traditional puja room

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern dining room Furniture,Table,Building,Picture frame,Wood,Interior design,Floor,Shelving,House,Wall
A small and compact Indian home might not have a place for a separate puja room, but will always try to incorporate one in their existing design. This house too has a small puja room designed in one cosy corner just besides the dining table. The traditional temple bells and holy pictures look nothing less than fabulous in the company of a sturdy dining table and wooden seating.

The wooden living room

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern living room
Just like other parts of this house, even the living room of this house is beautifully done with antique and traditional wooden accents.  An overall subtle feel is maintained in this part with lightly toned wall colours and mellow flooring. Vintage accessories like a table lamp and colourful accents in the form of cushions give the room a brighter stance.

The modern kitchen

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern kitchen
The kitchen design of this house is open plan. It directly connects to the living room so that this area gets a brighter and spacious feel. A centrally placed kitchen island helps as an extra counter space along with the modular kitchen that is a great way of organising and storing.

The secluded study

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern study/office
The mezzanine opens into a beautiful study area that is designed in a pure country style format. This is the best place for work from home mothers or housewives who like to have a home office so that she can manage household chores and work simultaneously. This place also has a cool space for family photos and portraits and thus looks extremely personalised.

Kid’s pleasure

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern nursery/kids room
One thing that is highly imperative in a kid’s bedroom is colour. The colours of this room are extremely cheerful and breath taking. The sleek corner in one end has versatile uses. While it acts as the perfect bookshelf, it can even be regarded as the cool seating provided besides the low-rise bed. The top decoration in the form of a bird’s nest gives this corner a distinctive visual glow.

Sassy stairs

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
staircase is not just a medium to connect two floors. It is now a bold feature of a house that everyone wants to flaunt. In this residence as well, the staircase is a beautiful wood and glass ensemble that is intricately designed to join the two floors informally. It emerges from one side of the living room and ends into a highly functional mezzanine. This design looks nothing less than spectacular against the subtle interiors.

Looking to refurbish your living room? This ideabook will enrich you with ample ideas to embellish your living room : 7 elements your living room needs

So how did you like the fusion of traditional designs with modern design? Let us know in the comments below.


