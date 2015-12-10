​A traditional home with a modern touch

A staircase is not just a medium to connect two floors. It is now a bold feature of a house that everyone wants to flaunt. In this residence as well, the staircase is a beautiful wood and glass ensemble that is intricately designed to join the two floors informally. It emerges from one side of the living room and ends into a highly functional mezzanine. This design looks nothing less than spectacular against the subtle interiors.

Looking to refurbish your living room? This ideabook will enrich you with ample ideas to embellish your living room : 7 elements your living room needs