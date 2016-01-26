An Indian home with a touch of gold!

India was once termed as a golden land. There was sheer luxury, class and royalty in the kings back in that era. This is precisely the theme on which this great masterpiece is based on. Every part and corner of this house speaks nothing else than the tone of ancient “golden” India with a modern twist of contemporary and functional finishes. While this house speaks in the tone of luxury, the subtle designs and sober gold tones used delivers the message rather politely and intelligently. So, without further description let's just take you on a tour of this residence designed by Sneha Samtani I Interior Design, architects from Mumbai.
The living room of this royal residence is nothing less than an artistic example of the sensible use of colours and tones to communicate the overall ambiance of how a home should be. The subtle gold toned curtains add that extra bit of elegance, but in a smooth and soft manner. The upholstery on the sofa blends perfectly with the overall tone of the living room. The central chandelier gives a clear highlight to the complete room.
The entrance of a residence is bound to be a snapshot of what the visitor is going to expect from the rest of the home. The entrance of this royal Indian house speaks nothing other than the language of class and luxury. Be it the golden frame designer mirror, or be it the elegant chest of drawers, the choice of material and the colour highlights the essence of the whole residence. The attention to detail is apparent from the choice of showpieces and other designer artefacts.
When we talk of royalty, the exquisite window in the living room proves to be the finest examples of enjoying the world through the eyes of the king. Talking about personality, the simple and smart dark brown wood design and the arch shape of the window doesn’t just enhance the royal aesthetics of the window, but exemplifies the same royal character displayed in the living room.
The bar counter again contributes in a full-fledged manner towards reinforcing the overall style of the house. The walnut toned bar is accompanied by matching bar chairs while the bar table gives a soothing contrast. The wall accessory signifies authentic artwork and smoothens the overall mood of the bar counter. This is an ideal place to sit back, relax and enjoy the drinks with family and friends.
When it comes to the exteriors for this royal residence, there are lots of lush green palms and plants all around. There is also an intelligent use of customised pedestals to reinforce the importance of finesse. The relaxing chairs bring out a more contemporary outlook and take you back to the good old times of pristine living standards. The smart all-weather umbrella stationed helps to bring in a relaxed mood into the space. Have a spacious home? This ideabook will provide you some creative tips to divide kitchen and the living room: Creative tricks to divide kitchen and living room.