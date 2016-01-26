An Indian home with a touch of gold!

India was once termed as a golden land. There was sheer luxury, class and royalty in the kings back in that era. This is precisely the theme on which this great masterpiece is based on. Every part and corner of this house speaks nothing else than the tone of ancient “golden” India with a modern twist of contemporary and functional finishes. While this house speaks in the tone of luxury, the subtle designs and sober gold tones used delivers the message rather politely and intelligently. So, without further description let's just take you on a tour of this residence designed by Sneha Samtani I Interior Design, architects from Mumbai.