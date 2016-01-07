Oomph & glamour: this home has it all

Have you seen an apartment that combines country style décor with modern sensibilities? Yes, it does exist. Today we'll take you across an apartment that is a bold fusion of age old country style décor and modern patterns. The skilled designers of Isabela Canaan architects have beautifully presented this design that proudly captures profound nuances of past and the present. They have paid full attention to every minute detail and kept country style feel alive in the heart of the owners. Let's start the tour with the dining area of this apartment.
The living room is again designed with a country style approach. The use of mute colours and subtle interiors impart the room a typical classic touch that is generally seen in a country style home. The orange rug and wooden coffee table perfectly contrast the beige sofa set that is basically the focal point of attention of this entire area.
The dining room of this house is huge, separate and totally distinct. A new person might confuse it with a formal conference room. This dining room has a huge and ginormous dining table that comes with a glass finish on top. The chairs are designed with wooden and beige fabric that looks absolutely subtle and mellow in the company of the swarthy dining table. A bright statement light on the top reflects every little nuance of brightness on the glass platform of the dining table.
This house comes with a unique fusion of modern and country style cellar. This particular design looks absolutely ravishing and class apart. The wooden desk is given a modern feel by the inclusion of three bar stools that collectively imbue this place with a contemporary vibe. The lighting is done in an intricate fashion with main focus on the wooden bar table and mellowed finish in other part of the cellar. This area is embellished with a saxophone and a huge barrel made up of corks of wine bottles. What a unique idea, indeed!
Your daughter truly deserves the best in this world. For this reason, the designers have developed a beautiful nursery that boasts of a delightful pink colour, which truly lines everything in the right frame. The bed has been designed in a white and pink theme that is totally in line with the room décor. The other parts of the room like the study desk and seating poufs are again done with same colour combination to bring out the best harmonious effect.
The kitchen is designed on a colourful and full of life theme. The U-shaped kitchen is embellished with bright and perky accents to make the place more personalised and heart warming. Furthermore, this kitchen is equipped with possibly all modern equipment and appliances. An array of plates has been arranged all across the kitchen. They act as souvenirs and again add a personalised touch to this small space.
